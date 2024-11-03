Phoenix Rising's Season Ends in Nail-Biting Playoff Loss to New Mexico

November 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising forward Tomás Ángel

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Phoenix Rising's season came to a heart-wrenching close in the first round of the playoffs, as a late surge for an equalizer fell just short against New Mexico United, sealing a narrow 2-1 defeat on the road in dramatic fashion.

Phoenix Rising started the match assertively, recording four shots in the first 30 minutes before New Mexico United registered its first attempt. Federico Varela and Emil Cuello were both on target for Rising, challenging New Mexico goalkeeper Alexander Tambakis with crucial saves.

However, the first half was defined by defense. Rising limited New Mexico to just one shot, none on target. New Mexico's key forward, Greg Hurst, finished the half with only eight touches. Possession was evenly split, as both teams played cautiously, focusing on preventing each other from advancing rather than aggressively seeking the opening goal.

The second half began with renewed intensity, as New Mexico's Mukwelle Akale cut to his left just two minutes in and pulled a shot across the goal, forcing Rocco Rios Novo into his first save of the night.

Rising quickly countered, with Jearl Margaritha finding space on his right foot and attempting a dipping shot to the far corner. The ball deflected favorably for Phoenix Rising, landing at the feet of Federico Varela, who tapped it in for the opening goal and his fourth of the 2024.

New Mexico then pressed hard for an equalizer. After ten minutes of sustained pressure, they finally broke through as Will Seymore found himself in the right spot after a flurry of shots. He struck the ball, which ricocheted off all three posts before finally crossing the line.

The game continued back and forth, with Rising seizing the initiative, recording four unanswered shots after conceding the equalizer. However, they were ultimately caught on the counterattack, as Mukwelle Akale found space on the right to connect with substitute Avionne Flanagan's cross for the go-ahead goal.

Rising continued pressing for an equalizer as time ran out. New Mexico held a deep defensive line, but Darius Johnson nearly leveled the score in the final moments when Charlie Dennis delivered a cross near the penalty spot, allowing Johnson to steer it toward the net. It was the last effort from either side, as Phoenix's season concluded on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

Scoring:

PHX - 49' Federico Varela

NM - 58' Will Seymore

NM - 85' Mukwelle Akale (Avionne Flanagan)

Discipline:

PHX - 61' Alejandro Fuenmayor (Caution)

PHX - 63' Laurence Wyke (Caution)

NM - 76' Anthony Herbert (Caution)

Lineups:

Phoenix Rising FC - Rocco Ríos Novo, Emil Cuello (90' JP Scearce), Alejandro Fuenmayor, Pape Mar Boye, Laurence Wyke (89' Juan Carlos Azocar), Renzo Zambrano, Jearl Margaritha, Federico Varela (84' Dariusz Formella), Charlie Dennis, Edgardo Rito (68' Darius Johnson), Tomás Ángel (90' Remi Cabral)

Substitutes Not Used - Jose Hernandez, Patrick Rakovsky

New Mexico United - Alexander Tambakis, Christopher Gloster, Talen Maples, Anthony Herbert, Will Seymore, Zico Bailey (90+2' Nicky Hernandez), Nanan Houssou, Mukwelle Akale (90+2' Kalen Ryden), Marco Micaletto (82' Sergio Rivas), Marlon Vargas (73' Avionne Flanagan), Greg Hurst

Substitutes Not Used - Kristopher Shakes, Jacobo Reyes, Daniel Bruce

