SWB RailRiders Game Notes - July 22, 2021

Rochester Red Wings (27-39) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Vejigantes (43-21)

LHP Ben Braymer (1-6, 7.65 ERA) vs. LHP Matt Krook (2-1, 2.37 ERA)

| Partido 65 | Partido de Casa 31 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | julio 22, 2021 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

NO HITS FOR YOU!: On Wednesday Luis Gil, Reggie McClain and Stephen Ridings combined to no-hit the Rochester Red Wings in an 8-0 victory. It was the first no-hitter thrown by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre under the Yankees affiliation (2007 - Present), and the first overall since Jeremy Cummings no-hit Rochester on Sept. 3, 2006. With the RailRiders having thrown a one-hitter on May 27 against the Buffalo Bisons, 2021 is the first season in franchise history to feature both a no-hitter and a one-hitter in the same season.

- The RailRiders no-hitter was the third thrown in Triple-A East this year. The Iowa Cubs have thrown two no-nos this year, using four pitchers to no-hit the Indianapolis Indians on May 9, and had three pitchers no-hit St. Paul on July 11.

- It was the first no-hitter for a Yankees Triple-A affiliate since 2002, when Adrian Hernandez, Bob Scanlan and Kevin Lovinger of the Columbus Clippers no-hit the Indianapolis Indians in a 15-1 win. The Clippers threw four no-hitters while affiliated with the Yankees from 1979 - 2006, including one by Mariano Rivera in 1995.

QUALITY CONTROL: After not having a single quality start (defined as at least 6.0 IP while allowing 3 ER-or-less) in their first 62 games of the season, the RailRiders have gotten two in a row. RHP Deivi García tossed one on Tuesday night, allowing 3 ER in 6.0 innings of work, and Luis Gil followed up with 6.0 shutout innings on Wednesday. Prior to these starts, the last QS for the RailRiders was thrown by Michael King on Aug. 27, 2019 against the Pawtucket Red Sox at McCoy Stadium, a span of 693 days. King threw 6.0 innings of shutout baseball in a 4-0 win.

JUST WINGING IT: For the first time in nearly two months, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will take on the Rochester Red Wings this week. The RailRiders took four of six in the first series of the season with the Red Wings, which at the time was scheduled to be SWB's lone trip to Roc City. However, thanks to MLB's announcement of the Triple-A Final Stretch postseason extravaganza, the club returns to Frontier Field for the final five games of the season from Sept. 29 through Oct. 3. The Red Wings make one more return trip to the Electric City after this series from Sept. 7-12, the final homestand of the Triple-A regular season for the RailRiders.

RAPID-FIRE CHANGE: With injuries and COVID health and safety protocols effecting the New York Yankees MLB roster, the RailRiders roster has seen dramatic change over the weekend. Before Friday's game, Hoy Park, Rob Brantly, and Greg Allen were all added to the Yankees 26-man roster for the first time, and Chris Gittens was recalled by the Yankees. In return the RailRiders received Thomas Milone, Matt Pita, Donny Sands and Christian Perez from Double-A Somerset. Milone and Perez have previous stints this year with SWB, while Pita and Sands are in their first stints in Triple-A. Then on Sunday, Ryan LaMarre was added to the Yankees 26-man roster following an injury to Tim Locastro on Saturday. Then on Tuesday, Estevan Florial was recalled by the Yankees and Frederick Cuevas was transferred from High-A Hudson Valley. With the promotions of Allen, Trey Amburgey, LaMarre and Florial, since last Thursday, the only remaining outfielder on the RailRiders roster from a week ago is Socrates Brito.

ARMANDO ALVAREZ...HE WAS No. 1: RailRiders infielder Armando Alvarez had one of the best games of his career on Tuesday night against Rochester. He went 2-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, one which tied the game and another that gave the RailRiders a brief lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was his third career two-homer game, with the other two both coming in 2018 while he played for the Double-A Trenton Thunder. The first came on July 2 of that year against New Hampshire, and the other on Aug. 5 at Hartford. In addition to the long balls, Alvarez made a diving catch into the first base camera well which ended up as the No. 1 "Top Play" of the night on ESPN's SportsCenter.

IT'S THE FINAL STRETCH (DA NA NA NA): In lieu of a traditional playoff in Triple-A Baseball, MLB announced last Wednesday that all Triple-A teams will compete in a 10-game postseason tournament called the Triple-A Final Stretch from Sept. 22 through Oct. 3. Each league will have a regular season champion, crowned for having the best record across 120 games, and a Final Stretch champion, crowned for having the best record in the added 10 games. Unlike any tournament you may be familiar with, the Triple-A Final Stretch has a set schedule of opponents and you continue to play even if you are eliminated from contention. MLB announced the RailRiders will play Syracuse from 9/22-26 at PNC Field and finish the Final Stretch at Rochester from 9/28-10/3. MLB also announced it will give a prize to the winners of the Final Stretch.

