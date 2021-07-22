Tides to Host a Second "The Office" Night on August 25 - Featuring Creed Bratton

July 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides announced today that Creed Bratton - who played himself in The Office as a deviant, former hippie and homeless man that's employed at Dunder Mifflin as the quality assurance director - will be at Harbor Park on Wednesday, August 25th.

The Tides will celebrate all things The Office on Wednesday, August 25th, with first pitch set for 7:05 pm. That evening, fans will have four different opportunities to meet Creed Bratton and get their photos taken:

There will be one special VIP PATIO PARTY PLANNING COMMITTEE events, one from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm in Suites PR2 & PR3. Each VIP PATIO PARTY PLANNING COMMITTEE event will only host 50 guests and will include a reserved box seat ticket and all-you-can-eat food. The food menu will include hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, potato salad, cookies, water, and Pepsi products. The VIP event will include a photo opportunity and will be the only time fans can get an autograph from Creed (one per person). The actor will meet and greet the VIP guests during the VIP Party Planning Committee from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The suites will be available for Party Planning Committee guests to enjoy throughout the remainder of the evening, they can also sit in their box seat throughout the game if they choose to do so. Each individual Party Planning Committee Package is $100.

There will be an EXPRESS PHOTO PASS available that will move fans into a faster line to get their photos taken with the actor on the concourse. The Express Photo Pass will include a box seat ticket and a voucher for a special Office-Themed food item at the Wednesday, August 25th game. There is a limit of 50 Express Photo Passes available, with an individual Express Photo Pass available for $45. The special food item included for the night will be a Dirt Worm Sundae - we got a worm guy. Fans will receive a voucher to redeem their sundae at Boathouse BBQ on the 3rd Base Concourse.

Fans can pay $35 for a PHOTO VOUCHER TICKET that includes a box seat ticket and a guaranteed spot in line to get their photo taken with the actor. There is a limit of 150 Photo Voucher Tickets for the August 25th game, and the Photo Voucher Ticket must be purchased in advance.

Day of Standby photos will be $20 per person. Day of Standby Vouchers will be available starting at gates open on the third base concourse, fans should look for the Standby Voucher Sign. The Harbor Park concourse is expected to be very busy this night, and every effort will be made to get as many fans through the photo line as possible. However, the Tides cannot guarantee that every fan in attendance will get their photo taken with the actor. Fans will only be charged the $20 that night if they get their photo taken with the actor.

Office Night ticket options are currently available by calling 757-622-2222 Ext. 101 or Ext. 115, they can also be purchased online or at the Harbor Park box office. Promotion game dates are subject to change.

Season tickets and group opportunities are currently available for the 2020 season. For pricing and additional information, visit the Harbor Park offices, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.