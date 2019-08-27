SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (71-62) @ PAWTUCKET RED SOX (56-76)

RHP Michael King (1-1, 4.97) vs. RHP Ryan Weber (1-4, 4.60)

| Game No. 134 | McCoy Stadium | Pawtucket, RI | August 27, 2019 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

PAWTUCKET, RI (August 26, 2019) -- For the second time in just over a week, Ryan McBroom belted a go-ahead home run in extra innings - this time, a three-run blast that put the RailRiders on top 7-4 Monday night in a 10-inning win over the Pawtucket Red Sox.

The game moved to extra innings to set up the McBroom heroics when the RailRiders plated a go-ahead run in the top of the ninth on a double by Wendell Rijo. The next man up was Billy Burns who sacrificed him to third base, but the throw to first base by Tanner Houck sailed away down the line into foul territory and allowed Rijo to score to put the RailRiders on top 4-3. The bottom of the ninth inning featured Josh Ockimey's game-tying solo homer to make it 4-4 and set the scene for McBroom's blast.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got the best Triple-A start to date for starting pitcher Nick Nelson, who was overpowering at times, not allowing a hit until the fifth inning. He walked the second and third batter of the game before retiring the next 11 men who came to the plate. He finished 5.0 innings while allowing a pair of hits and a run- coming in the fifth inning- in an outing in which he struck out eight batters.

The run he allowed tied the game 1-1, due to consecutive doubles with two outs by the RailRiders off PawSox starting pitcher Kyle Hart. For a second straight outing, Hart neutralized the RailRiders offense to the tune of one run over 6.0 innings, but like his counterpart Nelson, Hart too exited with a no-decision.

STRAIGHT FEYER: RHP J.P. Feyereisen entered out of the bullpen Sunday @ Lehigh Valley and notched a pair of strikeouts. It brings his career-high to 88, surpassing the 78 K he had in 58.1 IP back in 2016. His K-rate of 13.66/9.0 IP leads I.L. relievers along with his .177 BAA (35-for-198). Along with Lehigh Valley's Kyle Dohy, Feyereisen is one of two relievers in the I.L. to lead their respective teams in strikeouts.

STORMING TO THE FINISH: INF Gosuke Katoh has been in the midst of a hot stretch of his season where he has been finding his way on base in any way possible for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. In 21G since returning from the Double-A Trenton Thunder, the infielder is batting 23-for-67 (.343 AVG), 3 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 19 BB (.488 OBP) and 3-for-4 SB. Entering Tuesday's game, Katoh has reached safely in 27-of-his-last-44 plate appearances (.614 OBP), going 13-for-30 (.433 AVG) with 14 BB. It is the fifth longest on-base streak by a RailRiders batter this season, and currently the sixth longest active streak in the I.L.

A TALE OF TWO WEEKS: Despite going just 6-7 over the last 13G, the current stretch of games has been a lot more favorable for the RailRiders offense than the week prior. They have scored 81 runs (6.2 runs/game) and batted 135-for-459 (.294 AVG) in that time. Over 7G before that recent stretch for the RailRiders, they had not scored more than 4 runs in a game, plating just 16 runs (2.28/game) in that stretch in which the team batted .174 (38-for-218).

HANGING ON: The RailRiders used a win two Sunday's ago over Gwinnett to snap a six-game losing skid that capped off a 3-13 stretch to plunge them back to the pack in the International League North Division. They have now won 6-of-9 by a combined score of 55-37. In its previous 16G before the run of good play, SWB fell from 16-games above .500 with a 6.0-game lead in the division to what is now a tie for first place with the Syracuse Mets who are 12-1 in their last 13G. They now hold just a modest lead over the Buffalo Bisons (3.0 GB) for third place in the division with seven games remaining in the regular season.

MAKING MOVES: With 7 games remaining in the regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are keeping up their torrid pace of roster moves. Following a year in which they made 275 roster moves total (1.99 moves/game) during the regular season. SWB has now made 311 heading into Monday's game against the Pawtucket Red Sox, which breaks the 2015 season record of 305 moves in a year. The team is averaging 2.34 moves/game this season and is on pace for 327 roster moves through the end of the regular season.

RAILREHABBERS: Yankees INF Luke Voit made his rehab debut for the RailRiders Friday night at Coca-Cola Park, finishing 0-for-3 with a walk before homering Saturday night in his second game with the team as part of a 2-for-4 performance with a walk. He followed that up with a 3-for-5 day with an RBI single Sunday afternoon, and is anticipated to continue his rehab assignment Tuesday night against the PawSox after a day off Monday. He joins C Gary Sanchez, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga, OF Cameron Maybin, RHP Ben Heller, RHP Domingo German, OF Giancarlo Stanton, OF Aaron Judge, INF Didi Gregorius and OF Aaron Hicks on the list of 10 total Yankees rehabbers for the RailRiders this season. A year ago, SWB had 10 different Yankees play games with them: Greg Bird (INF), A.J. Cole (P), Brandon Drury (INF), Clint Frazier (OF), Aaron Hicks (OF), Tommy Kahnle (P), Billy McKinney (OF), Gary Sanchez (C), Masahiro Tanaka (P), Adam Warren (P).

