Lindsey Knupp Moving On

Lindsey Knupp, Vice President, Marketing & Entertainment, has resigned from her post with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. She made quite an impact with the organization, having been with the team since its inaugural season in 2008. The Northampton native will be pursuing other opportunities locally.

"We're all so proud of Lindsey and all of her accomplishments while with the IronPigs," said Kurt Landes, President and General Manager. "She's been an integral part of our success as an organization since our inception. Promotionally, no one in our industry has been better over the past 12 seasons, and she's helped to create the best stadium atmosphere in all of Minor League Baseball. Her shoes will be hard to fill."

The team has begun a search for her replacement.

Knupp began her time with the IronPigs as Director, Promotions & Entertainment in September 2007. She was promoted to her current role in November 2015. Knupp most recently oversaw the marketing, community relations, multimedia design and promotional efforts of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Knupp also coordinated all game day promotions and entertainment and even handled the club's outgoing marketing budget. She also served as board member for IronPigs Charities - a non-profit organization that provides educational and recreational opportunities for Lehigh Valley youth.

Throughout her time with the IronPigs, Knupp was recognized throughout Minor League Baseball as one of the most impactful individuals in the entire industry. She was recognized for her contributions in 2015, when she received the Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award. Since 1976, the award has been presented annually to a woman who has made outstanding contributions to her club or league, or to baseball - Knupp certainly fit that bill.

She was also recognized in 2017 with the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award. The award, presented each year by the Women's Business Council of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, is given to an area leader who excels professionally within their business and within the community, while serving as a role model for young men and women.

Under her direction, the IronPigs have captured a Minor League Baseball record five (5) Golden Bobblehead awards for promotional success, Ballpark Digest's "Promo of the Year" award as well as GameOps.com's "Best Game Operations and Presentation" award. The IronPigs' forward-thinking and unique promotions have been highlighted in numerous national publications, including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Sports Illustrated.

Most importantly, Knupp will be remembered for her lasting impact with fans, sponsors and special guests who made their way through the gates at Coca-Cola Park. Having served as the team's on-field host, she became a popular face of the organization and an outstanding representative of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Knupp's last day with the team will be this Friday. The entire IronPigs organization wishes Lindsey well in her future endeavors.

