SWB Game Notes

April 22, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (8-6) @ ROCHESTER RED WINGS (5-11)

RHP Drew Hutchison (1-1, 4.22) vs. LHP Justin Nicolino (1-1, 6.00)

| Game No. 15 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY | April 22, 2019 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

STRIKEOUT RATE: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders entered Friday's series against the Buffalo Bisons with the 3rd-most strikeouts (137 K) as a team in the International League and the 2nd-highest strikeout rate (137 K in 116.0 IP; 10.6 K/9) behind the Rochester Red Wings (148 K in 113.0 IP; 11.8 K/9). The RailRiders enter their series vs. Rochester ranked 8th in the IL in ERA at 4.73 which is a couple pegs higher than the Bisons who rank 13/14 at a 6.30 ERA. Last season, the RailRiders ranked 5th in ERA (3.71), 3rd in K (1,179) and 2nd in K/9 (Durham: 9.4; Pawtucket: 9.0; SWB: 8.9).

FOR WHOM IT TOLLS: It was announced January 24, 2019 that Jay Bell had replaced Bobby Mitchell as Manager for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders for the 2019 season. He played over 2,000 games during an 18-year Major League career and has spent the last two years managing in the Yankees organization with Double-A Trenton and High-A Tampa. Bell is joined on staff by Pitching Coach Tommy Phelps, Hitting Coach Phil Plantier and Bullpen Coach Doug Davis, all of whom are returning to the RailRiders dugout. Julio Borbón joined the Yankees organization in March and will serve as the Defensive Coach for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

THE PRODIGAL (HUTCHI)SON (NEARLY) RETURNS: RHP Drew Hutchison missed pitching against his former organization by a day, with three consecutive rainouts in Buffalo as last series for the RailRiders was a total washout. The righty was originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 15th round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft and made his big league debut in 2012 in Toronto. Over parts of the 2013, 2015 and 2016 seasons, he pitched in 24G/24GS for the Buffalo Bisons while in the Blue Jays organization: 6-9, 3.82 ERA, 125.0 IP, 109 H (.229 BAA), 58R/53ER, 44 BB, 134 K (9.6 K/9). He pitched against his former club in his last start, April 13th: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0R, 4 BB, 8 K.

TRIPLE THE DOUBLE TROUBLE: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders did not play a single game to completion over the weekend in Buffalo against the Bisons. They entered the series with a scheduled doubleheader set for Saturday at 1:05 p.m. which was supposed to be the second one of the young season (swept in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, L 5-3 (7) // L 5-3 (7)). After Friday and Saturday's postponements, the RailRiders now have three doubleheaders scheduled for later in the season against the Bisons, tentatively June 3rd, June 4th and June 6th when they return to Buffalo for the final time.

NOW YOU HAVE CC'N HIM IN TRIPLE-A: As a corresponding move to LHP CC Sabathia returning from the Injured List in the big leagues, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga was transferred to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. When the 24-year old Nicaraguan made his Triple-A debut with SWB in Game 1, he will have had made almost as many appearances in the MLB (11G/6GS) as he had in full-season Minor League Baseball (14G/14GS with Charleston/Tampa/Trenton). In a pair of starts this season for the Yankees, Loaisiga has a 3.86 ERA (3R/3ER in 7.0 IP) including his first start of the season 4/3 @ Detroit where he allowed just 1H over 4.0 IP.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.