Buffalo Bisons and Nexstar Broadcasting Partner to Air 10-Game Schedule on the CW-23

The Buffalo Bisons and Nexstar Broadcasting today announced a great new partnership that will bring the excitement of Bisons baseball to fans in Western New York on the new "Television Home of the Bisons,' The CW-23, WNLO. A 10-game schedule will begin with the Herd's game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday, May 4 (1:05 p.m.).

"We're thrilled to announce this new partnership that will help us bring the fun and excitement of Bisons baseball to even more fans throughout Western New York. WIVB and WNLO are tremendously passionate about the sports franchises in our area and we're excited to now be a part of their team," said Mike Buczkowski, President/General Manager of the Bisons.

"We're always on the lookout for great local programming for our viewers. The opportunity to serve the fervent Buffalo sports audience with live Bisons games was an opportunity too good to pass up," said Dominic Mancuso, VP/General Manager of News4/CW23.

The 10-game slate includes matchups against the Triple-A affiliates of the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Indians as well as contests against Thruway rivals, the Rochester Red Wings and Syracuse Chiefs. A full broadcast schedule is attached and can be found for fans on Bisons.com.

Anchoring the 10-game schedule will be "The Voice of the Bisons," Pat Malacaro and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer, Duke McGuire. Members of the WIVB Sports Team will also join the broadcasts and assist with play-by-play duties and in-game managerial interviews.

Along with the broadcast schedule, WIVB and WNLO have also sponsored the 4th inning of all Bisons home games and will continue to provide weather updates to fans in attendance during pregame announcements.

