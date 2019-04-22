Borchard to be Inducted into Charlotte Baseball Round Table of Honor on May 17th

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- On Friday, May 17th, the Charlotte Knights will induct Joe Borchard into the Charlotte Baseball Round Table of Honor. Borchard, a standout with the Charlotte Knights for four seasons (2002--2005), will be inducted before the 7:04 p.m. game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies) at BB&T Ballpark.

A two-sport standout at Stanford University (football and baseball), Borchard was originally selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 1st round of the 2000 MLB June Amateur Draft. As a 23-year-old in 2002, he made his debut with the Knights and went on to hit .272 with 35 doubles, 20 home runs and 59 RBIs that year. Later that season, he made his major league debut on September 2, 2002 in Toronto with the White Sox and homered in his first big league game.

A year later, he returned to the Knights and appeared in 114 games with the club. He compiled 110 hits that season with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs. Over the course of his next two seasons with the Knights, he swatted 16 home runs in 2004 and a career-best 29 in 2005. During the course of his four years with the Knights, he ranked as one of the best offensive players in franchise history. He finished as the all-time franchise leader in nearly all offensive categories, including games played, at-bats, home runs, doubles, RBIs, runs scored, and walks.

For his professional career, Borchard racked up a total of 1,067 hits and 182 home runs combined over parts of 10 seasons in the minors and six in the majors. The 6'4" slugger appeared in the majors with the White Sox (2002-05), the Seattle Mariners (2007), and the Florida Marlins (2006-07). He retired from professional baseball after the 2011 season.

The Charlotte Knights revived the Charlotte Baseball Hall of Fame and renamed it the Charlotte Baseball Round Table of Honor in 2016. The team held an induction ceremony on two occasions that year and inducted three members into the inaugural Class of 2016. On July 13, 2016, the Knights inducted Charlie Manuel and Jim Thome at the 2016 Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game Luncheon. On September 4, 2016, Frances Crockett earned induction during an on-field ceremony at BB&T Ballpark. In 2017, the Charlotte Knights inducted team owner Don Beaver on May 28th and former Charlotte O's legend Drungo LaRue Hazewood on September 3rd. Last season, the team inducted former Knights slugger Brian Daubach during an on-field ceremony on June 7th.

