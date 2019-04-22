International League Players of the Week Named

The International League announced today that Norfolk first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and Indianapolis right-handed starter Mitch Keller have been named the League's Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the period covering April 15-21. Both players are the first from their respective clubs to capture an IL weekly award this season.

RYAN MOUNTCASTLE, Norfolk Tides IL BATTER OF THE WEEK Over the past week, Norfolk slugger Ryan Mountcastle hit .370 and led the International League with four home runs, eleven RBI, eight runs scored, 24 total bases and a .889 slugging percentage. Mountcastle collected multiple hits in four games this week, and each time one of the hits was a long ball. The eleven runs he drove in this week bring his season total to 17, 2nd in the League. Sunday's loss to Charlotte was the only game all week in which Mountcastle failed to produce a run.

22-year-old Ryan Mountcastle is in his fifth season playing professionally and his first above the Double-A level. The 2015 1st-round draft pick by Baltimore is widely considered to be one of the game's top prospects. Mountcastle is a native of Winter Springs, FL.

MITCH KELLER, Indianapolis Indians IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK Indians hurler Mitch Keller was impressive in a pair of starts this week, allowing just one run over 11.1 innings of work to post a League-best 0.79 ERA while punching out thirteen hitters, 2nd-most in the circuit. He picked up his first victory of the year in a Tuesday morning tilt against Toledo, pitching 5.1 frames of one-run baseball in the 4-3 Indy triumph. Back on the hill Sunday facing another divisional foe, Keller was masterful over 6.0 scoreless innings. He held Louisville to just two hits and three walks while striking out eight. The zeroes he posted on the scoreboard were critical as the game saw extra innings before the first run scored. Indianapolis won it in the 11th , 2-1. Keller has lowered his ERA to 2.70, 7th in the IL, and he is now among the top five in the League on the year in innings pitched and strikeouts.

23-year-old Mitch Keller is in his sixth season as a professional pitcher. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the 2nd round of the 2014 draft. He first reached the Triple-A level in 2018, going 3-2 over his first ten starts with Indianapolis. Keller is a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

