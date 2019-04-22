Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Syracuse (6:35 p.m.)

April 22, 2019 | 6:35 p.m. ET | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | Game 15| Road Game # 8

BUFFALO BISONS (4-9, 6th, -6.5 North) at SYRACUSE METS (10-7, 2nd, -2.5 North)

RHP Jordan Romano (1-1, 6.75) vs. LHP Hector Santiago (0-1, 4.20)

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons make their first trip to Syracuse to take on the Mets. It is the first game for Buffalo in five days, as the team had two scheduled off days that bookended a washed out two-day, three-game series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. On Saturday the Bisons and RailRiders began game one of a scheduled doubleheader, but were suspended one batter into the top of the 3rd inning with Buffalo up 1-0.

Last Game: BUF 8, PAW 11

The Bisons raced out to a 7-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning against the Pawtucket Red Sox. Bo Bichette collected a pair of base hits in the inning, inclduing a bases clearing triple to cap the scoring. However, the PawSox chipped away with four runs in the 2nd. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched his 2nd home run with the Bisons in 2019 with a solo shot in the 4th. Pawtucket's comeback was cemented with a five-run 8th inning.

Syracuse (0-0)

Last season the Bisons split the season series with the Syracuse Chiefs, the last season affiliated with the Washington Nationals. The team is now the Triple-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, adopting the same nickname as their parent club.

Today's Starter

Jordan Romano is making his second start of the season with the Bisons. The Markham, ONT native was returned to the Blue Jays organization at the end of Spring Training and has spent the start of the season with Buffalo. Romano collected a win in his first outing of the season on 4/6, with three scoreless innings of relief.

Bo Bichette

Infielder Bo Bichette has hit safely in eight straight games to help increase Buffalo's offensive output in the last week. Bichette has raised his battign average from .100 to .255 entering tonight's game, thanks to 11 hits in his last 31 at-bats.

Transactions

This past weekend INF Andy Burns was activated off of the 7-day Injured List (oblique), while INF Gunnar Heidt was transferred to New Hampshire (AA). Richard Urena was recalled by Toronto on Sunday as well.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (11-12) swept the three-game series with the Oakland A's, capped off by a 5-4 win on Sunday. The team is enjoying an off day today, before a two-game set against the San Francisco Giants. The Athletics will be at Rogers Centre over the weekend for a three-game series after the Giants.

