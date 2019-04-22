Nick Senzel to Report to Louisville

The Cincinnati Reds announced that Nick Senzel , the No. 5 prospect in baseball, per MLB.com, will begin his 2019 regular season Tuesday, April 23 with the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Reds.

Senzel has been sidelined since sustaining a sprained right ankle while sliding into second base in a Minor League game in Spring Training on March 25. The 23-year-old was drafted by the Reds with the 2nd overall pick of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft from the University of Tennessee, and made his Triple-A debut with the Bats last season on April 6. He became the first Top 10 prospect to appear in a game with Louisville since LHP Aroldis Chapman in 2011, and the first position player since OF Jay Bruce in 2008.

In 44 games with Louisville in 2018, Senzel batted .310 (53-for-171) with 23 runs, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs, 25 RBI, 8 stolen bases, 19 walks, 39 strikeouts, with a .378 on-base percentage and an OPS of .887. He was sidelined on June 22 with a right index finger injury, which forced him to miss the remainder of the 2018 season.

