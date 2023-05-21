SWB Game Notes - May 21, 2023

May 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (21-23) vs Charlotte Knights (20-24)

Game 45 | Away Game 14 | Truist Field | Charlotte, NC | Sunday, May 21, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Sean Boyle (2-2, 6.40)vs RHP Nate Fisher (3-4, 3.86)

HOMER HEAVEN- Last night, the RailRiders hit another homer to total nineteen in the series thus far. Carlos Narvaez smacked his first in Triple-A. They have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests this week. SWB has homered more in one week in five games they then have in any other series, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Andres Chaparro leads the team after hitting his 11th of the summer, placing him 7th in the International League. The team is now first homers hit in all of Triple-A with 75 to send Albuquerque into second with 72 hit this summer. SWB is also first in long balls in all of Minor League Baseball and fourth in all of baseball. Tampa Bay leads the way with 90 in 48 games. The New York Yankees have totaled 71. Aaron Judge has a team-high 13.

TAKING OFF- Wilmer Difo leads the team with ten stolen bases this season after recording one last night. He has only been caught twice. Estevan Florial is in second with nine to his name. As a team, they have nabbed 56 bases. Last summer the RailRiders swiped 172 which was a season-high record.

PATIENCE PAYS- In this series at Charlotte, the RailRiders have walked more than they have struck out. As a collective, the team has amassed 34 walks while only compiling 31 strikeouts.

RUN SCORING RAMPAGE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has topped opponents at the plate. The team has scored 237 runs while only allowing their opponents to plate 220. This makes their run differential +17. The RailRiders have scored the most runs with 38 touching home in the 5th inning. They have allowed the most runs to cross, 38, in the second.

STARTERS STAYING IN- The RailRiders have really been able to rely on their starters these past two weeks. Starters have surpassed relievers now for innings pitched for the team, totaling 199 frames and lowering their cumulative earned run average down to 5.16. Not counting Luis Severino on his rehab assignment, the team has compiled 15 straight starts from six different pitchers of at least five innings or more, including six quality starts

PITCHING TOGETHER- The starters and relievers have combined for a 4.46 earned run average putting them sixth in the International League. The bullpen's twelve save ranks them third in the IL with Greg Weissert having four of them.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had six different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with seventeen starts, while Andres Chaparro has made thirteen starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Last night, Rodolfo Duran played his first ever professional contest in the corner infield position. Every defensive player at first, except Gasper, has made at least one error in the position. Carlos Narvaez, in just his third Triple-A contest, got his initial start at first.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- On May 4, Andres Chaparro turned 24 years old and the RailRiders will celebrate five more birthdays to come this May. Mitch Spence turns 26 on 5/6. Deivi Garcia turns 24 on 5/19. DJ Snelten turns 31 on 5/29, while Elijah Dunham turns 25 the same day. Matt Bowman turns 32 on 5/31.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7), Randy Vasquez (#12) and Sean Boyle (#28) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.