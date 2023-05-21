Mud Hens Drop Series Finale vs Storm Chasers

Despite outhitting the Omaha Storm Chasers 15 to 12, the Toledo Mud Hens lost Sunday's game 4 to 8. It was the last game of a two-week road trip for Toledo, who went 2-and-4 against Iowa last week and 2-and-4 against Omaha this week.

The Hens got off to a good start after Andre Lipcius and Jonathan Davis both hit solo home runs in the top of the second inning. They added another run in the fourth inning from Steele Walker's RBI single, and another RBI single from Lipcius in the fifth. Five Mud Hens batters tallied multi-hit games, led by Andre Lipcius who collected four hits. Six of the Mud Hens hit were doubles, led by Justyn-Henry Malloy who had two. Despite eight extra base hits, the Hens only scored four runs and left 11 runners on base. They hit 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Ashton Goudeau started the game for the Hens and pitched 4.0 innings with three earned runs (one unearned). He navigated most of the Storm Chasers lineup well, but leadoff batter Drew Waters seemed to have his number, as he took Goudeau deep twice in the outing. Waters finished the game a single shy of the cycle with two home runs and three RBI. Waters tried to stretch his triple into an inside-the-park home run, but was thrown out at the plate from a relay of left fielder Brendon Davis to second baseman Andre Lipcius to catcher Donny Sands.

The Mud Hens were down 4-8 going into the ninth inning, but loaded the bases against Dylan Coleman. Donny Sands came to the plate representing the tying run with one out, but grounded into a double play to end the game. Toledo dropped to 22-22 and Omaha advanced to 19-24.

Toledo will be back home at Fifth Third Field this Tuesday to kick off a six game series against Rochester. First pitch at 6:05.

Notables:

Ashton Goudeau: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Andre Lipcius: 4-5, HR, R, 2 RBI

Jonathan Davis: 2-4, HR, R, RBI

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 2-5, 2 2B

Parker Meadows: 2-5, 2B

Corey Joyce: 2-4, 2B

Donny Sands: 1-3, 2B, R, BB

Tyler Nevin: 1-5, 2B, R

