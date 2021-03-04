Swayman, Providence Shut Down Tigers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Dmytro Timashov ended Jeremy Swayman's shutout bid in the final minutes of regulation on Thursday, but the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2-5-0-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 4-1 loss to the Providence Bruins (7-2-0-0) at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass.

Oskar Steen scored twice for the Bruins, while Robert Lantosi and Karson Kuhlman added insurance to help Providence earn its third straight win.

The Bruins led nearly wire-to-wire as Steen scored his second goal of the season just 68 seconds into the contest. Bridgeport goaltender C.J. Motte came outside of his crease to make a save but slid too far and allowed Steen to convert, making it 1-0 early on. Anton Blidh had the only assist - his first of two helpers on the afternoon.

Steen's second tally came at 13:12 of the middle period on another setup by Blidh. Bruins captain Paul Carey helped enter the zone and Blidh had space below the goal line before finding Steen below the right circle, where he beat Motte with a quick trigger. Less than three minutes later, Lantosi rifled a one-time slap shot through a screen in front to make it 3-0 at 15:56.

Kuhlman extended the lead with his first goal in two AHL games this season, beating back-up goalie Francis Marotte in the final five minutes to make it 4-0. Timashov answered for the Sound Tigers at the 18:01 mark with a power-play goal to end the contest. Timashov played catch with both Jeff Kubiak and Mitch Vande Sompel on the left side before beating Swayman from the circle for his second goal with Bridgeport.

The Sound Tigers finished the game 1-for-7 on the power play, but 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. Motte (1-1-0) made 23 saves on 26 shots in 40 minutes of work, while Marotte turned aside seven shots in his professional debut (no decision). Swayman (5-0-0) stopped 25 shots to earn his fifth straight win to start his pro career.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers return to Webster Bank Arena on Saturday with a 1 p.m. matchup against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Fans can follow all of the live action via AHLTV or the Sound Tigers Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45 p.m.

