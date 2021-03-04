Barracuda Shutout by Condors 6-0

Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (3-3-1-0) embarked on a three-game road trip starting in Bakersfield against the Condors (3-5-0-0) on Friday night at Mechanics Bank arena and were dealt a 6-0 loss. The defeat, snapped the team's two-game winning streak.

- Bakersfield's Stuart Skinner (3-2-0-0) made 22 saves to earn his second-consecutive shutout

- Alexei Melnichuk (0-2-1) suffered the loss, allowing six goals on 27 Bakersfield shots

- Condors' forward Luke Esposito scored twice in the win, his first career multi-goal game and now has four goals over his last four games

- Zach Gallant dropped the mitts with Max Gildon in the first period for his first career fight

- Jayden Halbgewachs put a team-high three shots on net

