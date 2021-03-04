Gulls Use Overtime to Break through on the Road

March 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls picked up their first road win of the season tonight, defeating the Ontario Reign 5-4 in overtime at Toyota Sports Performance Center.

Andrew Poturalski matched a career-high with three assists on the night. Poturalski has picked up 1-7=8 points over his last five games to co-lead the AHL in assists (9) and rank tied for third in points (2-9=11)

Chase De Leo scored two goals, including the overtime-winning goal, to extend his point streak to three games (3-2=5). De Leo co-leads San Diego in goals (5) and ranks second in points (5-5=10).

Sam Carrick earned his second consecutive multi-point game, recording 1-1=2 points on the night and 1-3=4 points his last two games.

Vinni Lettieri collected a pair of power-play assists, drawing him into a tie for third on the team in points (9) and has recorded 5-4=9 points in his last six games.

Andrew Agozzino notched his third power-play goal of the season 1:14 into the third period and owns goals in back-to-back games.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored a goal 8:24 into the first period to mark his third point over his last four games (2-1=3).

Nikolas Brouillard recorded his first career AHL point (assist) on the overtime goal.

Jacob Perreault and Trevor Carrick also recorded assists on the night.

Anthony Stolarz made 37 saves to improve his record to 3-0-0 on the season.

The Gulls will return home to host the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, Mar. 5 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, Mar. 6 (7:30 p.m.) at FivePoint Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Chase De Leo

On the team's first road win

It's huge. It's never fun to lose at all, but three in a row - that's not Gulls hockey. I don't think we've lost three in row on the road like that since I've been here. That's not what we had planned. I think it's good for us to go through a little adversity. We started the year off hot with not much trouble. It's important for us to go through that adversity. It usually happens at one point whether it's early on or down the stretch here. It's important for the young guys to go through that and learn it's not always going to be rainbows and butterflies. There are ups and downs. It's just learning and making sure it doesn't happen again. I thought we had a good response here tonight.

On his overtime-winning goal

I just tried to get lost and be a little rat behind the play. It's nice when a goalie gives up a rebound and you're there to put it in. I definitely lit up when I saw the one-timer crank up and I was just hoping for a bounce. It worked out. I was hopping there were some fans here to bring a little more excitement in the celebration, but we'll take it.

On Gulls veteran presence

That's the benefit of having guys who have been around longer. You can lean on those guys and I'm happy to be able to be a part of it. Everybody wants to be on the ice in overtime and especially with only a minute or two to go in the game. That's an important time. That's what you work for and what the training is for after 10-12 months off. You train for those moments and you hope your training is going to pay off and it's nice when it does.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On Gulls veteran presence

Well, I think you rely heavily on your veterans no matter what level and our guys obviously got it done. Special teams were huge for us tonight, an area that has just been okay lately, so a good response like you said by the veterans, by our power play coming up big, and a much-needed road win to break the egg.

On special teams

Well, I think our penalty kill has been very consistent and we've been running a lot of the same guys. There's some chemistry in that area. Our power play has just been okay. I haven't felt like we've had a lot of good looks and tonight I think it was simple and the puck was moving at a crisp pace and one step ahead, and when you do that good things tend to follow.

On the 5-on-3 power play

Well, and you should score. Hey, come on. It's a five-on-three. You should generate a lot of chances. We had a couple good chances early and they didn't go in. They stayed with it. And whatever the length of it is you should end up creating some opportunities. First starting with the puck, we win the faceoffs and then you're running plays from there. It worked out well for us. We were in a place that we're drawing some penalties because of our pressure and it shows on the scoreboard.

On Chase De Leo

Well, we need that out of Chase. He had a good play from his line mate. Those goals that he scored tonight were those little five-footers right around the net. So, when you go to the net good things tend to follow. He made a point of doing that tonight and it showed on the stat sheet for him.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.