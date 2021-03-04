Dries, Werner Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Sheldon Dries and goaltender Adam Werner have been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche. In addition, forward Josh Dickinson has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, while goaltender Peyton Jones has been recalled to the Avalanche's taxi squad.

Dries is set to make his Eagles season debut after skating in three NHL games with Colorado during the 2020-21 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward led the Eagles with 21 goals in 50 games last season and has collected 24 goals and 22 assists in 75 total AHL contests with Colorado.

Werner posted a record of 18-10-1 and earned two shutouts with the Eagles during the 2019-20 season. In addition, the 23-year-old has also gone 1-1-0 in two NHL games with the Avalanche, including a 40-save combined shutout of the Winnipeg Jets in his NHL debut on November 12, 2019.

Dickinson heads to the Grizzlies having notched one assist in five games this season with the Eagles.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, March 5th at 7:05pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

