Griffins to Welcome Back Limited Fans in March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The roar of a Grand Rapids Griffins crowd will be partially restored in March when the team begins to welcome back a limited number of fans to Van Andel Arena.

Pursuant to the most recent order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that goes into effect on Friday, the Griffins and Van Andel Arena management continue to work with local and state health officials to identify and implement protocols that will ensure a safe and healthy environment for fans, players, and employees during the 2020-21 season.

At present, the Griffins are limited to hosting 750 fans at home games, beginning with a pair against the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 16. Griffins 2021-22 season ticket members will be given the first opportunity to purchase tickets to these and other home games during the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Other fans can sign up now for Griffins Nation, the team's official email newsletter, to receive priority access to 2020-21 tickets whenever limited seats are made available for sale throughout the season.

For a limited time, Griffins fans interested in becoming a Full Season or 20-Game Plan member during the team's highly anticipated 2021-22 season can join the Next Up Wait List. Those on the list will receive exclusive access to next season's top seat locations as they become available, plus other perks including exclusive access to 2020-21 single-game tickets and a free pass to watch every Griffins home and road game on AHLTV during the 2020-21 season. For more information or to join the Next Up Wait List, visit griffinshockey.com/seasontickets.

All Griffins home games will continue to be televised live on WXSP-TV (with simulcasts on AHLTV and Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM), and fans can still purchase cardboard cutouts of themselves or their pets for placement in the seats at Van Andel Arena, with a portion of the proceeds from the $50 price benefiting the Griffins Youth Foundation. For more information or to purchase your cutout, visit griffinshockey.com/fancutouts.

