Marlies Win Second Straight at Home

SCORING SUMMARY

Manitoba: H. Shaw (1) (N. Todd, D. Chisolm), C. Suess (1) (J. Oligny)

Goaltender: M. Berdin (21/24)

Toronto: J. Brazeau (2) PP (T. Gaudet, M. Hollowell), T. Gaudet (5) (M. Hollowell, A. Brooks), K. Kossila (1) PP (A. Galchenyuk, C. Rosen), C. Rosen (4) EN, SH (A. Brooks)

Goaltender: A. D'Agostini (21/24)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Justin Brazeau scored on the power play at 16:48 of the first period. This is his second power play goal of the season.

Tyler Gaudet scored at 19:10 of the first period and earlier recorded the primary assist on Brazeau's power play goal. Gaudet is tied for the league lead in points (5-7-12) through nine games. He has nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) in his last six games.

Kalle Kossila scored the game-winning goal on the power play at 8:53 of the second period. Kossila has three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in his first two games with Toronto this season.

Calle Rosen scored the empty net goal at 19:06 of the third period and earlier added the secondary assist on Kossila's second period goal. Rosen is tied for the lead amongst defencemen in goals (4).

Mac Hollowell picked up the secondary assist on Brazeau's power play goal and the primary assist on Gaudet's goal, both in the first period. Hollowell has two assists through 10 games this season.

Adam Brooks recorded the secondary assist on Gaudet's first period goal and the lone assist on Rosen's empty net goal in the third period. Brooks has 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in nine games this season. He is tied for third overall in points (10).

Alex Galchenyuk registered the primary assist on Kossila's second period goal. He has two assists through two games this season.

Andrew D'Agostini stopped 31 of 33 shots he faced. D'Agostini is now 6-4-0-0 on the season with a .901 save percentage and a 2.82 goals against average.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 2-for-4 on the power play. Toronto has not allowed goal in their last 10 penalty kills and recorded three power play goals in their last two games.

Manitoba had a 33-25 edge in shots in all situations. Kalle Kossila led the Marlies with four shots on goal.

The Marlies are 6-4-0-0 against Canadian Division opponents and 4-2-0-0 against the Manitoba Moose.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 4-0-0-0 when leading after the first period and 5-0-0-0 when leading after the second period.

Toronto is 3-1-0 when outshot by their opponent.

The Marlies are 1-1-0-0 in Wednesday games and are 2-0-0-0 in March.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: T. Gaudet (5)

Assists: A. Brooks, T. Gaudet, N. Robertson (7)

Points: T. Gaudet (12)

PPG: J. Brazeau, A. Brooks (2)

Shots: C. Rosen (26)

+/-: T. Gaudet (+10)

PIMS: H. Elynuik (14)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On tonight's game:

We were definitely happy with special teams. They stepped up in a big way, especially penalty kill. They killed some huge minutes tonight. Five-on-five wasn't nearly where it needed to be. We didn't manage the game well, we didn't manage the score well, we didn't manage the clock well. Immature turnovers at the bluelines. It's interesting, the group knows what they need to be doing and they're not executing yet in some of those items. We're going to continue to have a sharp message and continue to hear from them until things are executed correctly 5-on-5.

On where the team needs to take the next step:

We're pretty happy with the execution of our systems and the efforts there, guys are working. Some of it is just the decision-making right now throughout the game. There's definitely areas in our system that we can work on and we will tomorrow. But for the most part right now, it's just decision making around the rink.

On special teams:

We have guys who are willing to stick to the game plan for special teams. They're executing at a high level, willingness to block shots and be in lanes. They're working as a group of four out there. Rob's done a good job of getting them organized and prepared for each game. It's good to see guys that are willing to sacrifice and put in the effort in that area.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

March 5 vs. Stockton - 7:00 p.m.

March 6 vs. Stockton - 3:00 p.m.

March 12 vs. Laval - 7:00 p.m.

March 14 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

March 19 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

