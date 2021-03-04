Pitlick, Davies to Nashville; Jeannot Comes Back

March 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday that center Rem Pitlick and defenseman Jeremy Davies have been recalled from loan by the Nashville Predators (NHL), while forward Tanner Jeannot has been reassigned on loan to Chicago.

Pitlick, named the American Hockey League's Player of the Month for February on Monday, has compiled an AHL-best eight goals in eight games to help the Wolves race to an 8-1-0-0 start. The 23-year-old Minnesota resident also owns two assists and a +8 plus/minus rating.

Davies shares the AHL lead in assists with 9 and shares the league lead in plus/minus rating at +10. The 24-year-old second-year pro from Sainte-Anne-de-Belle, Quebec, has posted points in seven of the Wolves' last eight games.

Jeannot played his first NHL game Tuesday when the Predators faced the Carolina Hurricanes. The physical 23-year-old forward earned his shot after producing three goals, five assists and a +8 plus/minus rating in six games with the Wolves.

Pitlick has appeared in one NHL game - on March 25, 2019, versus the Minnesota Wild - while Davies has yet to make his NHL debut.

The Wolves, who share the AHL's best record with the Henderson Silver Knights, host the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates.

Fans are not permitted to attend in accordance with Illinois Department of Public Health safety guidelines, but they can get their smiling faces inside the building with a personalized St. Patrick's cutout placed in the Wolves Fan Gallery, presented by Hefty. To learn how to take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit bit.ly/WolvesCutouts or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.