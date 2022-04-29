Surge Win 3-1 in Ten Innings

Wichita, KS - The Wind Surge extended their extra inning record 3-1 after defeating the Arkansas Travelers 3-1 in ten innings and winning their third consecutive.

The Wind Surge scored two tenth inning runs without the benefit of a hit. The Surge took advantage of a fielder's choice, a pair of walks and two sacrifice flies to plate two runs.

Matt Canterino started for Wichita and pitched three shutout innings and has not allowed a run or a hit in his last nine innings worked. The Surge went through five relief pitchers with Evan Sisk earning the win and Alex Scherff closing out the night with his second save.

Arkansas grabbed the lead in the bottom of the sixth with a Joe Rizzo RBI single.

In the seventh inning the Surge tied the game when Cole Sturgeon was hit by a pitch and scored on a ground out.

The Wind Surge offense struggled on Friday managing two hits in the game. The Surge took advantage of five walks and a pair of hitters hit by a pitch. Arkansas had six hits in the game.

Notes: Austin Martin stole his 10th base and is now second in the league... Evan Sisk has not allowed a run in 10 1/3 innings pitched and seven appearances. The Surge are now 3-1 in extra inning games this season.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will take the field again tomorrow (4/30). First pitch is set for 7:05 with Ben Gross taking the hill. Connor Jones is set to start for the Travelers. The game will be carried on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, windsurge.com and MiLB.com

Next Home Game - The Wind Surge return home to take on Tulsa on Tuesday at 7pm at Riverfront Stadium.

