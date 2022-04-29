Stowers' Big Night Pushes Riders to Third-Straight Win

April 29, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders used a big night from Josh Stowers to down the Midland RockHounds 7-5 on Friday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark. Stowers finished with his third-career multi-home run effort and tied a career-best with four RBIs.

The Riders (13-6) fell behind early when Midland (9-10) got to Frisco starter Cody Bradford (2-0) with a William Simoneit RBI single in the second inning. Bradford threw five innings, allowing just two runs in the win.

Frisco struck back in the top of the third inning when Kellen Strahm bashed a solo homer, his first-career Double-A home run, to tie the game at 1-1. Stowers then added on to give the Riders the lead with an RBI single, scoring Trey Hair.

The RockHounds tied the game in the third when Devin Foyle singled in a tally, but Frisco took the lead right back in the fifth when Stowers crushed his first long ball of the night, a two-run shot, to give the Riders a 4-2 advantage.

In the seventh, the Riders added on when Dustin Harris was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Blaine Crim tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-2.

Midland closed the gap with two runs on a two-run double from Jordan Diaz in the eighth, but Stowers countered with his second home run of the day, a solo blast, in the ninth to increase the lead to 7-4.

The RockHounds managed a run in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI single from Zack Gelof to make it 7-5 before Nick Starr locked it down to earn his second save of the year.

With the win, the Riders are now 9-1 on the road.

The RoughRiders and RockHounds meet for the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday, April 30th at 7:00 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark. RHP Jack Leiter (0-1, 1.86) goes for the Riders against RHP Colin Peluse (2-0, 2.25) for Midland.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.