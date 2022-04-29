Drillers Pen Two-Hit Shutout

TULSA - Lefty John Rooney struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings Friday night as the Drillers blanked Corpus Christi, 3-0, before 8,013 fans at ONEOK Field.

Rooney worked around five walks and permitted one hit, which came on a Bryan Arias bunt in the second.

Mark Washington struck out all four batters he faced, and Nick Robertson survived a couple walks in the seventh and eighth.

Austin Drury recorded two quick groundouts in the ninth before Justin Dirden laced a double into left field. Arias then reached via a walk to bring the tying run to the plate, but Drury struck out Grae Kessinger looking to end the game.

Cody Deason was charged with the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings. All of the Drillers production came in the fifth, keyed by a two-run, seeing-eye single from Ryan Ward.

Drillers pitching followed up 15 strikeouts on Thursday by fanning 15 more Friday. Tulsa has held Corpus Christi to two hits twice in the last three games.

With the series level at 2, right-hander Jaime Melendez takes the ball for the Hooks on Saturday night. Dodgers top pitching prospect Bobby Miller is slated to start for Tulsa. First pitch 7:05.

