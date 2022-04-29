Drillers Pitching Shines in Shutout Win

April 29, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release









Ryan Ward earned two hits and two RBI in the Tulsa Drillers shutout win

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi) Ryan Ward earned two hits and two RBI in the Tulsa Drillers shutout win(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

Tulsa, OK- Dominant work from the Tulsa Drillers pitching staff kept the Corpus Christi Hooks off the scoreboard Friday night. Tulsa starting pitcher John Rooney allowed only one hit, and the bullpen completed the strong performance in the Drillers 3-0 win in front of a sold-out crowd at ONEOK Field.

The victory was the first shutout of the season for the Drillers and evened the six-game series between the two teams at two wins each.

Pitching was in control from the start as both offensives got off to slow starts, combining for just three hits through four innings.

The Drillers finally opened the scoring in the fifth inning, plating all three of their runs. A throwing error, a single and a walk loaded the bases for Ryan Ward, and he continued his hot streak with a two-run single. A wild pitch plated the third run to give the Drillers a 3-0 lead, one they would not give up.

Following Rooney's departure, the Tulsa bullpen continued to silence the Hooks' offense. Mark Washington was the first reliever to enter the game and worked 1.1 innings, striking out all four batters faced.

Nick Robertson was next out of the bullpen, and he delivered his best outing of the season. Robertson struck out three batters in his two scoreless innings.

Austin Drury was the final piece of the puzzle as he pitched a scoreless ninth inning, notching his first save of the season.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Rooney continued his strong early-season form, going 4.2 innings with seven strikeouts. He allowed six runners to reach first base, but he picked three of them off first base.

*Washington got the win to improve his record to 3-0, making him the first Tulsa pitcher this season to reach three wins.

*Ward increased his hitting streak to eight straight games with his two hits. He now has the longest hit streak of the season for the Drillers.

*James Outman has reached base safely in nine consecutive games.

*Robertson's two innings were his first scoreless outing of the season.

*The attendance on Friday night was 8,013, the biggest crowd at ONEOK Field this season.

UP NEXT:

The two teams will continue their six-game set Saturday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field. The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

CC - RHP Jamie Melendez (0-1, 6.94 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Bobby Miller (0-1, 7.04 ERA)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.