Surge Shut Out By Tulsa

August 3, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Wind Surge left five men on base and were zero for five with runners in scoring position in tonight's ball game. They were defeated 10-0 by the Tulsa Drillers and Wichita now leads the series two games to one, but Tulsa has already won the season long Propeller Series having won 14 of the 21 games played.

Tulsa started their scoring early when scored a run in the top of the first to take the lead. Jorbit Vivas hit a solo home run over the right center field wall.

In the top of the third the Drillers put another run on the board. The unearned run was scored off a sacrifice fly by Austin Gauthier to center field that allowed Ismael Alcantara to score from third.

The third run of the game was scored by Tulsa in the top of the fourth. Yusniel Diaz hit a solo home run over the left field wall.

The Drillers added another run to their lead in the top of the fifth. Vivas hit a sacrifice fly to center field that drove in a runner from third.

Josh Stowers hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth to increase the Drillers lead.

In the top of the seventh Tulsa put four more runs on the board. Vivas and Diego Cartaya hit RBI singles and Josh Stowers hit a two RBI single.

Carlos Luna made his 14th start of the season on the mound for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched four and a third innings where he gave up four runs off six hits. He also struck out three batters and walked none. He was credited with the loss and his record falls to (1-7).

The starting pitcher for Tulsa was Nick Frasso. He pitched five scoreless innings where he only gave up three hits. He struck out eight and walked one more. He earned the win, and his record improves to (2-4).

The Wichita Wind Surge fall to (13-17, 41-57) and the Tulsa Drillers improve to (10-20, 51-48).

NOTES: The Wind Surge have committed an error in eight straight games.

The Minnesota Twins made several roster moves:

Promoted SS Brooks Lee to Class AAA St Paul

Promoted 3B Yunior Severino to Class AAA St Paul

Promoted OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to Class AAA St Paul

Added INF Ernie Yake from Class AAA St Paul

Added OF Willie Joe Garry Jr. from Class A Cedar Rapids

Added INF Dalton Shuffield from Class A Cedar Rapids

NEXT STOP TRIPLE A - The Wind Surge promoted Yunior Severino, Brooks Lee and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to Class AAA St Paul. The three players all have had outstanding seasons with Wichita and accomplished several awards. Severino was recently named Texas League Player of the Month for July and player of the week twice. Brooks Lee leaves after an impressive July and being Twins Minor League Hitter of the Week two weeks ago, leads the league in doubles, tenth in hitting, sixth in RBI. DaShawn Keirsey leaves as the Wind Surge all-time base stealer with 73 in two seasons and all-time in runs with 120. He also is sixth in the league in hitting at .305, third in hits and total bases.

THE ARRIVALS - The Wind Surge will add two players from Cedar Rapids and a player from St Paul. Ernie Yake returns from St Paul, he recently had a two-home run game against the Mudhens, he batted .286 with 2 HR and 5 RBI in 11 games with the Saints. Infielder Dalton Shuffield joins the club, he missed two months with a wrist injury. In 40 games this season at three levels he batted .279 with 2 HR and 17 RBI with 12 stolen bases. He is in his second season and was Sun Belt Player of the Year. Willy Joe Garry Jr. joins the team from Cedar Rapids, he played in 46 games with the Kernels and batted .216, with 3 HR and 15 RBI. He did miss two months with a broken hand and last season stole 15 bases and added 5 triples.

BROADCAST: ESPN 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Bally Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wichita Wind Surge continue to host the Propeller Series against the Tulsa Drillers. Wichita will play game four of the six game home stand August 4th. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM. RH Marco Raya will start on the mound for the Wind Surge and RH River Ryan will get the start for Tulsa.

PROMOTION: Daniel Gossett Bobblehead, Daniel Gossett pregame on field interview to talk about no-hitter and postgame fireworks.

