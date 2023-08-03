Missions to Partner with Codeup for Military Appreciation Night

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club has announced a partnership with Codeup to host Military Appreciation Night on August 23rd. The Missions will host the Amarillo Sod Poodles that night with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

For Military Appreciation Night, all active and retired military members can receive up to four free tickets in the outfield reserved or bullpen reserved sections at Nelson Wolff Stadium. To retrieve these tickets, military members are required to show their ID at the 1st base box office.

Codeup is a career accelerator and tech bootcamp with campuses in San Antonio and Dallas. The company offers three programs: Cloud Administration, Data Science, and Full-Stack Web Development. For more information about Codeup, visit codeup.edu.

"At Codeup, we recognize the extraordinary skills and dedication our military students bring to the world of coding," said Codeup CEO Jason Straughn. "To honor their service and commitment, we proudly sponsor a 'Military Appreciation Night' in collaboration with the San Antonio Missions, celebrating our military community and expressing heartfelt gratitude for their invaluable contributions to both the tech industry and our nation."

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and parking will cost $10.00. For more information about this event, contact the Missions Box Office at 210-675-PARK.

