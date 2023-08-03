Homestand Highlights: August 8 - August 13

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - After two weeks on the road, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, August 8th for a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) through Sunday, August 13th. Upcoming promotions include Buck-A-Brat, Kids Eat FREE, a Thirsty Thursday™, a Fireworks Friday, and a Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday while the series finale features Dollar Hot Dogs and Kids Run the Bases on a Family Sunday. In addition, our final two Los Naturales games of the season will be on Thursday and Friday night.

Tuesday, August 8 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Johnsonville brats at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday night

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Buy One, Get One Half OFF T-Shirt Special at the Naturals Team Store

Wednesday, August 9 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

KIDS EAT FREE - Kids 12 and under eat FREE on Wednesday as young fans will receive a voucher GOOD for a Hot Dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Teddy Grahams and Oreo Cookies courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc., and a small Dr. Pepper fountain drink courtesy of Ozarks Coca-Cola.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win great prizes from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, August 10 - Los Naturales vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY STARTUP JUNKIE, CELEBRACIÓN de LOS NATURALES PRESENTED BY CARMELITAS MODERN MEXICAN CUISINE

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Fans will enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two locations, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thirsty Thursday™ on August 10th is presented by Startup Junkie.

LOS NATURALES DEL NOROESTE DE ARKANSAS - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play on Thursday AND Friday night as 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas' against the Wichita Wind Surge. Los Naturales games at Arvest Ballpark are part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative and they are presented by Carmelitas Modern Mexican Cuisine.

LOS NATURALES MONIKER - Known for its scenic beauty and abundant wildlife, Arkansas' "Natural State" nickname inspired the full-time Naturals moniker. As a direct translation, "Los Naturales" engages the Hispanic community through celebrating mutually held values and creating memories.

NATURALS TEAM STORE - All Los Naturales merchandise will be available in the Team Store. Fans are invited to check out all of the available Los Naturales gear including caps, t-shirts, and more.

Friday, August 11 - Los Naturales vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY FARM RICH, CELEBRACIÓN de LOS NATURALES PRESENTED BY CARMELITAS MODERN MEXICAN CUISINE

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy a spectacular post-game fireworks show presented by Farm Rich.

LOS NATURALES DEL NOROESTE DE ARKANSAS - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play on Friday night as 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas' for the final time this season against the Wichita Wind Surge. Los Naturales games are presented by Carmelitas Modern Mexican Cuisine.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. prior to each Friday home game and enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse and $2 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $8 deal. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

NATURALS TEAM STORE - All Los Naturales merchandise will be available in the Team Store. Fans are invited to check out all of the available Los Naturales gear including caps, t-shirts, and more.

Saturday, August 12 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

BOBBY WITT JR. BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY COURTESY TYSON FOODS, INC.

BOBBY WITT JR. BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. Bobby played in 61 games for the Naturals during the 2021 season and hit .295 with 16 home runs, 51 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. He was selected to the Sirius XM Futures Game and was named the Minor League Player of the Year.

GIVEAWAY POLICY - One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given out in multiples or bulk.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend fun at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday night with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age and $2.00 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $8 deal from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse prior to the game. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Sunday, August 13 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

FAMILY SUNDAY - The game on Sunday afternoon is presented by Unify Financial Credit Union.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 Hot Dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Sunday afternoon.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages can partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the Naturals game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

