Surge Lose 15-4

April 23, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Wichita, KS - The Wind Surge fell short to the Midland RockHounds for the second night in a row finishing 15-4.

Edouard Julien made his second appearance of the week after an ankle injury against Northwest Arkansas. On his first appearance at the plate, Julien singled on a ground ball to left field. After three pick-off attempts, Julien continued to advance to second on a stolen base. He finished the day going 3 for 4.

Midland put up the first two runs of the game, the Surge fought back with Michael Helman's RBI single, bringing home Julien. Midland still managed to smack 4 homers for the second consecutive game. Second baseman Max Schuemann dropped a pair of two run home runs and had five hits in six at bats.

Spencer Steer put up an impressive fight at third base. With bases loaded, Steer performed an unassisted double play ending the top of the fourth.

NOTES: First stolen base for Edouard Julien since previous injury against Northwest Arkansas...had 34 stolen bases last season... Kevin Merrell extends streak to 6 RBI and 8 hits in his first six games with the Surge...The 15 runs allowed and 17 hits are the most allowed in the brief Wind Surge history.

COMING UP: Wichita head into their final matchup against Midland Sunday afternoon (4/24). First pitch is set for 1:05. Matt Canterino returns to the hill as the starting pitcher for the Surge. Canterino will go head to head against the Rock Hound's Matt Milburn. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com.

