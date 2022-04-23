San Antonio Ends Losing Streak with 15-Run Outburst

SAN ANTONIO - In a series that has seen a multitude of lead changes with most of leaning in Amarillo's favor, the San Antonio Missions continued to battle to end their losing streak. After taking a 7-1 lead, Amarillo scored seven runs to take the lead. San Antonio battled back and ended up scoring 15 runs with 21 hits to end their losing streak. The Missions defeated Amarillo by a final score of 15-11

Similar to last night's game, the Missions offense got off to a hot start in Saturday night's ballgame. Esteury Ruiz doubled to start off the game and extended his on-base streak to 14 games. After a strikeout, Ruiz successfully stole third base and Brandon Dixon drew a walk. Tirso Ornelas came up clutch with an RBI single to give the Missions a 1-0 lead.

San Antonio improved their lead in the second inning. Korry Howell reached base with a one-out triple. He came around to score after an RBI single from Connor Hollis. The Missions improved their lead to 2-0.

Amarillo ruined the shutout attempt early on against Missions starter Thomas Eshelman. Leading off the inning, Dominic Fletcher left the yard on a 1-0 count. His first homer of the season made it a 2-1 ballgame.

The offense continued to provide run support in the third inning. Facing off against Amarillo starter Kenny Hernandez, Ruiz drew a walk and Robert Podorsky reached base on a bunt single. Ornelas drove in his second run of the game with another RBI single. Chris Givin followed that up with an RBI single of his own as he scored Podorsky. The Missions improved their lead to 4-1.

San Antonio once again added to their lead in the fourth inning. Hollis started the inning with a double. After recording the next two outs, Justin Vernia allowed an RBI triple to Podorsky which scored Hollis. Dixon drove in Podorsky by hitting an RBI single to center field. Lastly, Dixon stole second base and then came around to score on the third RBI single from Ornelas. San Antonio had a 7-1 advantage.

The fourth inning proved to be a disastrous inning for San Antonio as they allowed seven runs to score and allowed Amarillo to take the lead. Leandro Cedeno started things off with an RBI single. Blaze Alexander drove in a run with an RBI double. Jancarlos Cintron plated two runs with a double of his own. Nick Dalesandro reached on a fielding error which allowed a run to score. Corbin Carroll drove in a run with an RBI double. Lastly, Andy Yerzy drove in a run with an RBI single. Thomas Eshelman, the Missions starter, was replaced during the inning by Nolan Watson. Amarillo took an 8-7 lead.

Amarillo added an insurance run in the fifth inning. With two outs in the inning, Dalesandro extended the inning after hitting a single and then advanced to second on a successful stolen base. Last night's hero Drew Stankiewicz drove in Dalesandro with an RBI single. This made it a 9-7 ballgame.

The Missions cut the lead in half in the top of the sixth inning. Chandler Seagle started the inning with a double. Esteury Ruiz quickly drove him in with an RBI single. On the play, Ruiz advanced to second base. He was later thrown out trying to steal third base. The Missions trailed 9-8.

With new pitcher Carlos Belen in the game, Amarillo added two more insurance runs. Andy Yerzy welcomed Belen to the game with a lead-off double. Dominic Fletcher drove him in with an RBI triple. After a strikeout, Alexander drew a walk. Cintron drove in Fletcher with a sacrifice fly to make it an 11-8 Amarillo lead.

San Antonio began their comeback attempt in the seventh inning and cut the lead down to 11-10. With two outs in the inning, Agustin Ruiz singled to keep the inning alive. Korry Howell connected on his second home run of the season to bring the Missions to within one run.

The Missions used the long ball to regain the lead in the eighth inning. Podorsky was hit by a pitch to become the first baserunner of the inning. Dixon made Amarillo pay as he lifted a flyball over the right field wall for a go-ahead two-run home run. The Missions took a 12-11 lead.

San Antonio added three insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning. Connor Hollis was the first baserunner of the inning after hitting a one-out single. Seagle flew out for out number two and Hollis stole second base. Esteury Ruiz reached base on an infield single and Hollis advanced to third base. After Ruiz stole second, Podorosky drove in both runners with a double to center field. Dixon drove in the third run of the inning with a single to score Podorsky.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 3-11 on the season

Esteury Ruiz has reached base in all 14 games played this season

Korry Howell (#14 Padres prospect): 2-5, HR, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, K

Tirso Ornelas (#25 Padres prospect): 3-6, 3 RBI, K

Agustin Ruiz (#26 Padres prospect): 1-5, R, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will wrap-up their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday, April 24th. Right-hander Gabe Mosser (0-0, 3.72) is expected to start for the Missions. Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, 2.16) is scheduled to pitch for Amarillo. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Single game tickets are available now and can be purchased online or at the 1st Base Box Office. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

