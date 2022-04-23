Frisco Falters in 12-4 Loss to Naturals

April 23, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Saturday night by a score of 12-4 at Riders Field. Tucker Bradley knocked the second grand slam of the series to help bring in nine runs for the Naturals (6-8) by the fifth inning.

Ezequiel Duran knocked his first Double-A home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Duran is currently tied for most doubles in all of the Minors with nine, but hadn't recorded his first home run until Saturday night.

Jack Leiter (0-1) gave up four runs in his 2.2 innings of work for Frisco (10-4) but none of them were earned. In his third start of the season, Leiter struck out five batters, including striking out the side in the top of the first inning.

The Naturals got another strong start from a lefty starter, getting four scoreless innings from Dante Biasi. Nats reliever Walter Pennington (1-0) earned the win for his two scoreless innings.

Northwest Arkansas began their big offensive night in the top of the third scoring four unearned runs on Leiter, all with two outs. With the bases loaded, Naturals left fielder John Rave scored two on his first double of the season, making it 3-0. Sebastian Rivero scored the fourth and final unearned run on Leiter's line with his first of two doubles on Saturday night.

Leading 5-0 into the top of the fifth, the Nats continued the offense with Bradley's grand slam, extending the gap to 9-0. The Riders brought in their first run in the bottom of the fifth by a sacrifice fly from Dustin Harris after J.P. Martinez bunted his way aboard.

The Naturals brought in another run in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch from Grant Anderson, giving Northwest Arkansas the 10-1 advantage. The Nats homered twice more in the top of the eighth and ninth inning from Eaton and Michael Massey, pushing the score to 12-1 into the bottom of the ninth inning.

Northwest Arkansas and Frisco close the curtain on a six-game series at Riders Field tomorrow with a 4:05 p.m. first-pitch time. LHP Cole Ragans (0-0, 1.17) is scheduled for his third start of the season, entering with 11 strikeouts in his 7.2 innings this season.

Sunday at Riders Field is Crayola Experience Day, as well as Kids Sunday Funday with kids running the bases for free. April 24th is also the first Bark in the Park, with dog-friendly seating options throughout the ballpark.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.