Hooks Rally for Walk-Off Win over Travs

Corpus Christi, TX - A five-run lead in the middle innings wasn't enough for the Arkansas Travelers as the Corpus Christi Hooks rallied for a 7-6 win on a walk-off hit from Bryan Arias. The Travs scored four times in the first inning and led 5-0 in the fourth and 6-1 in the fifth inning. Starter Taylor Dollard, working with a limited pitch count, set the Travs up for success with a scoreless three inning start including four strikeouts. Jack Larsen, Kaden Polcovich and Matt Scheffler each had two hit games and each drove in at least one run as well.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas connected for six straight hits with one out in the first inning. They missed a chance for more though as they stranded a pair in scoring position.

* After Corpus Christi tied the game in the eighth inning, they got a leadoff single to start the bottom of the ninth. With one out, Arias blasted a drive to deep right-center. Larsen, the right fielder nearly made a spectacular over the shoulder basket catch but couldn't squeeze it and the ball fell to the warning track allowing pinch-runner Luke Berryhill to race around the bases with the winning run.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Kaden Polcovich: 2-3, BB, HBP, 2 runs, 2B, RBI

* RHP Taylor Dollard: 3 IP, 2 H, BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* The game marked the Travs first game this season decided by a walk-off.

* Eight of Arkansas' first 14 games have been decided by just one run.

Up Next

The Travs look to secure a series win on Sunday afternoon with right-hander Connor Jones (0-0, 4.70) on the mound against righty Misael Tamarez (0-0, 2.84). First pitch is at 1:05 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

Kaden Polcovich reached base four times in the loss.

