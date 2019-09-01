Suns Top Claws 4-3 on Sunday to Take Third Straight in Series

HAGERSTOWN, MD - Hagerstown held off the BlueClaws 4-3 on Sunday from Municipal Stadium and they have taken the first three in a four-game series from the BlueClaws.

Lakewood (28-39/57-80) has dropped four straight games while Hagerstown (35-34/65-75) clinched a winning record in the second half.

Trailing 4-2, the BlueClaws got back in the game in the seventh, loading the bases with nobody out. Abrahan Gutierrez walked to drive in one run. Pearson McMahon came on and got Carlos De La Cruz to ground into a double play on which a second run scored. Luis Garcia then grounded out to end the inning and the BlueClaws did not get another runner on base.

Matt Cronin threw a scoreless ninth for his first professional save.

Hagerstown opened the scoring in the second on an RBI double from Cole Daily off starter Francisco Morales.

Lakewood tied the game on Cole Stobbe's 14th home run of the season in the third inning off Suns starter Reid Schaller.

The Suns, however, scored runs in the fourth and fifth off Morales wild pitches. The right-hander came out in the fifth inning, and finished with 4.2 innings of work, allowing three runs.

Alfonso Hernandez (1-2) gave up two runs in three innings but earned the win.

Stobbe had three hits for Lakewood, his first three-hit game of the season.

The teams finish the regular season on Monday at 2:05 pm. LHP Manuel Silva (6-6) starts for Lakewood.

