'Claws Miscues Lead to Third Straight Dub
September 1, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release
HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Suns took advantage of two BlueClaw wild pitches to guide them to a 4-3 victory at Municipal Stadium Sunday afternoon.
While knotted up 1-1 in the fourth with Justin Connell at third base, Francisco Morales (L, 1-8) threw an errant throw to the backstop that allowed Connell to score and give Hagerstown (65-74, 35-34) the 2-1 lead. The following inning, this time with Cole Daily at third, Morales repeated the act, gifting the Suns a 3-1 lead.
After Reid Schaller started the game, Alfonso Hernandez (W, 1-2) came in and offered three shutdown innings from the pen, but when he came out for a fourth, he was unable to get an out, allowing back-to-back singles and then walking a pair to allow Lakewood to close Hagerstown's gap to 4-2.
Pearson McMahan entered the game and dispelled the inning, allowing just one run to score before handing the ball to Matt Cronin (S, 1) who pitched a 1-2-3 inning, fanning a pair of batters and earning his first career save.
The Suns final run scored when Nic Perkins and Kyle Marinconz tallied back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the sixth to push Hagerstown ahead 4-1.
The Suns close out their season tomorrow against the Lakewood BlueClaws at 2:05 p.m. at Municipal Stadium. RHP Niomar Gomez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his South Atlantic League debut for Hagerstown, while Lakewood throws LHP Manuel Silva (6-6, 3.66 ERA). To help celebrate Labor Day and the completion of the season, tomorrow's game features Thirsty Thursday Specials starting at $2.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from September 1, 2019
- 'Claws Miscues Lead to Third Straight Dub - Hagerstown Suns
- Offense Explodes in 7-3 Win in Penultimate Game - West Virginia Power
- Fireflies Game Notes: September 1 at Augusta (Game 135) - Columbia Fireflies
- Tourists Earn a Victory in Must Win Game - Asheville Tourists
- Suns Top Claws 4-3 on Sunday to Take Third Straight in Series - Lakewood BlueClaws
- Late-Inning Comeback Not Enough in 4-3 Loss - Kannapolis Intimidators
- Game Notes (September 1) - West Virginia Power
- Bill on Baseball: Koch Achieves 3-Homer Hat Trick - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes - Hagerstown Suns
- Rome Mounts Furious Comeback in 8-4 Win - Rome Braves
- Avant Dominates, Columbia's Comeback Falls Short in Ninth - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.