Offense Explodes in 7-3 Win in Penultimate Game

September 1, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, W. Va. - Bobby Honeyman tallied four hits and Matt Sanders homered in West Virginia's 7-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers Sunday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park.

Greensboro (35-33, 79-58) started the scoring in the second inning, as Evan Johnson (2-4) uncorked a wild pitch and Justin Harrer stroked an RBI single that put the Grasshoppers out in front 2-0. West Virginia (31-37, 68-70), on the other hand, was silenced by Steven Jennings (7-12) with just one hit through the first three innings.

The Power broke through in the fourth, as Sanders doubled with two outs and scored when the next batter, Honeyman, singled for the second time in the game to cut the lead in half at 2-1. The inning continued when Dean Nevarez notched a base hit to put runners at first and second for Onil Pena, who delivered with a two-run double down the left-field line and gave West Virginia a 3-2 lead.

Johnson settled in after the two-run second and did not surrender another run over the course of his outing, tying his career best with seven strikeouts over five innings. The Power added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth, as Ryan Ramiz led off the inning with a double and Sanders singled to put runners on the corners with no one out. Honeyman followed with his third hit of the day, which plated Ramiz from third, extending the lead to 4-2. Nevarez continued the rally with an RBI single and Nick Rodriguez smacked a double in the frame that scored Honeyman to make it 6-2 West Virginia.

Greensboro got one back in the seventh with a solo blast from Jack Herman that closed the lead to 6-3, but Sanders got that run back in the eighth, as he uncorked a home run to left and pushed the Power lead back to four. Sal Biasi entered in the ninth and allowed two runners to reach, but shut down the remainder of the Grasshoppers order to close out the 7-3 win.

The Power concludes the 2019 season against the Greensboro Grasshoppers Monday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. RHP Juan Then (0-2, 3.27 ERA) takes the ball for West Virginia, while Greensboro sends righty Winston Nicasio (2-2, 2.64 ERA) to the hill. Pregame coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, online at www.wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

Labor Day also brings Family Buck Day to the ballpark, as the best deal your family can get is back for one final game! Get box seats for $3.00 or general admission tickets for just $1.00, and enjoy hot dogs, popcorn and 12-ounce Pepsi beverages all for $1.00 each. Celebrate the end of the regular season at Appalachian Power Park with a matinee affair at 2:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, call the Power at 304-344-2287 or visit www.wvpower.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.