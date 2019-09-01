Fireflies Game Notes: September 1 at Augusta (Game 135)

Columbia Fireflies (28-40, 52-82) @ Augusta GreenJackets (39-29, 75-61)

RHP Alec Kisena (4-2, 3.52) vs. LHP Seth Corry (9-3, 1.66 ERA)

Sun., September 1, 2019 - SRP Park (North Augusta, SC) - First Pitch 6:35 p.m. - Game 135

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia fell just short of Augusta, 5-4. The Fireflies trailed by three entering the ninth inning, but a Chandler Avant two-run homer cut the deficit to one. The score held from there to give Columbia its fourth consecutive defeat.

ROLL TIDE, ROLL: Speaking of Chandler Avant, the former Alabama Crimson Tide had one of his best games of the season on Saturday. Avant notched three hits in four plate appearances, including the ninth-inning longball. Avant also had an RBI single earlier in the game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Saturday wasn't a blip on the radar for Avant. The 24-year-old is hitting .375 against Augusta this season. That mark is tied with Nick Conti for the highest among current Fireflies hitters.

THE HOME STRETCH Columbia continues its final series of the 2019 season on Sunday against Augusta. The season finale will be on Labor Day. The Fireflies and GreenJackets have played 15 times with Augusta winning nine of the matchups. Sunday's game brings some added incentive, however. A GreenJackets win would clinch the Southern Division's second half title and a spot in the 2019 SAL Playoffs.

THE COUNTDOWN, 2019: This week, we counted down the top moments at Segra Park in 2019. In case you missed the top moment, take a look below:

1. The Near No-Hitter - June 28, 2019

Columbia carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning on June 28 against Hickory. Thomas Szapucki, Tylor Megill and Billy Oxford allowed just one hit in a brilliant 4-0 shut-out win over the Crawdads. It was Jonathan Ornelas, though, who broke up the no-hit bid with a double with one out in the top of the ninth. Szapucki, in his final start as a Firefly before his promotion to advanced-A St. Lucie, walked just one in his four innings of work and Megill followed that up by walking just one as well in his first four frames of work. Megill came back out for the ninth and struck out Frainyer Chavez before finally yielding the game's first hit. Oxford then came out of the bullpen & retired the next two batters to close out the one-hit shutout.

