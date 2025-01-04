Sunday's St. Louis Ambush Game Postponed Due to Winter Storm

January 4, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, Missouri - The game between the St. Louis Ambush and Dallas Sidekicks originally scheduled for Sunday, January 5 at The Family Arena has been postponed due to the massive winter storm that is descending upon the midwest and the St. Louis area. Details on the rescheduled game date and ticketing will be shared next week.

Next for the Ambush is a gruelling road trip with three away games in four days. They go south of the border to clash with the Chihuahua Savage on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 8:00 p.m., CT then again the next day, Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. CT. Following those two games, they then journey to the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California to tangle with the Empire Strykers on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 8:35 p.m. CT.

The next Ambush home game is slated for Saturday, January 18, 2025, when the Empire Strykers visit The Family Arena for a 5:05 p.m. CT first kick.

Fans can stay current on the rescheduled game date and all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

Season, single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information.

