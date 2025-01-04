Utica City Drops Road Contest at Baltimore

January 4, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Utica City FC News Release







Baltimore, MD - For the second time in three straight games, Utica City FC battled the Baltimore Blast, this time at TU Arena. The Blast dominate early with a 3-0 lead in the first 5 minutes, and maintained control, defeating Utica City 10-4.

Baltimore wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as Bruno Henrique scored just 3 minutes and 16 seconds into the game, assisted by Juan Pereira to give the Blast a 1-0 lead. Only 10 seconds later, Victor Parreiras doubled the advantage, making it 2-0. At the 3:35 mark, Juan Pereira added another for Baltimore, assisted by Bruno Henrique, putting them up 3-0. The Blast continued to pile on the pressure, with Wellington Bramusse scoring at 5:44, assisted by Victor Parreiras, making it 4-0. Just 15 seconds later, Jesus Pacheco struck again for Baltimore, assisted by Victor Parreiras, bringing the score to 5-0.

With a scoreless second quarter, Utica City FC came out with renewed energy in the third. At 1:14, Ronaldinho Diniz scored their first goal of the game, thanks to a turnover forced by Geo Alves in the Baltimore defensive end. Diniz's goal cut the deficit to 5-1. However, at 5:28, Patrick Thompson answered back for the Blast, scoring to extend the lead to 6-1. Through three quarters Utica City trailed by 5.

Thompson scored his second in a row for Baltimore in the 4th to make it 7-2. Pereira added to the mix with a goal off a nice feed from Poarch that found him on the back door. Junior Pinal gets to the front of the net and tucks one home to make it 9-2. Pereira with his 2nd of the night continuing to pour it on for Baltimore. Utica City Captain Nate Bourdeau wires home a rebound off a shot by Keaton Woods to make it 9-3. Nilton De Andrade slips one home with the extra attacker to pull within 5. Patrick Thompson picks up his third of the night, sneaking one last goal in with less than a minute in regulation. Baltimore wins their second in a row, with a final score of 10-4.

Utica City FC returns home on Sunday, January 12th at 3pm against the Baltimore Blast for the final part of the three game set. Tickets are available at ucfctickets.com.

