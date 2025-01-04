Comets Sunday Game Postponed

January 4, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - Due to Missouri Governor Mike Parson's State of Emergency Declaration and in conjunction with the City of Independence, Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Wave has been rescheduled for Friday, March 14 at 7:05 p.m. CT. Fans who purchased tickets for Sunday's game can exchange them for any other home game this season. Exact seat location is not guaranteed.

"The safety of all our fans, players and staff is of the utmost importance during these treacherous weather conditions," said Brian Budzinski, Comets Managing Partner. "We greatly appreciate head coach Giuliano Oliviero and the Milwaukee Wave ownership for their willingness to accommodate."

The Comets will be back in action at Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday, January 10, when they host the Empire Strykers. Tickets are available at kccomets.com/tickets.

