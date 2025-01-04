Hot Winter Nights Return as Comets Host Wave for Rivalry Clash

January 4, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







Hot Winter Nights will be in full swing this Sunday when MASL's most heated rivalry returns to Cable Dahmer Arena while the first major snowstorm this winter hits Kansas City. The Kansas City Comets (4-0-2) play host to the Milwaukee Wave (5-1-0) in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals.

Both sides enter Sunday's contest with a point to prove. Milwaukee is seeking vengeance for last year's Eastern Conference Championship Series elimination at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Comets are trying to even up the season series after a controversial overtime loss in Game 1 in Milwaukee, in which KC conceded the game-tying goal with 8 seconds left.

The Comets are coming from a home-and-home split with the St. Louis Ambush. After losing at home last Saturday, the Comets clinched the I-70 Series Cup on New Year's Eve with a 4-3 road victory as they pitched a second-half shutout.

Rian Marques continued his hot start with a hat trick in Tuesday's win. The Brazilian forward is tied with an MASL-leading 17 points from 10 goals and seven assists.

The Comets had a league-high four players selected for the 2025 MASL All-Star Game in Utica, NY, on Feb. 12. Marques is joined by Zach Reget, Chad Vandgriffe and Nicolau Neto for the first 24 spots. Leo Acosta could join them, which fans can be vote on at maslsoccer.com/vote.

The Comets will be without Marcel Berry (lower leg; season-ending injury) while Henry Ramirez (thigh) is doubtful. The defensive All-Star selections of Vandegriffe (thigh) and Neto (illness) are probable.

The Comets are looking to start the new year with a rivalry win on home turf to even the season series at 1-1. Milwaukee has lost seven straight inside Cable Dahmer Arena, last beating KC away from home in February 2020. They will conclude the three-game series on March 2 in Milwaukee.

The Opponent

The Wave are looking to end their curse inside Cable Dahmer Arena and clinch their first season series over the Comets since the 2019-20 season. The Wave are 1-1 on the road this season with a 7-6 win at St. Louis before a 9-2 defeat at Dallas.

Milwaukee are coming from back-to-back home victories over the Dallas Sidekicks in commanding fashion on Dec. 28 and 31. The Wave never trailed in either game as they outscored Dallas 18-3 across both contests.

Milwaukee's two All-Star selections were forward Ian Bennett and defender Mario Alvarez. Bennett leads the Wave with nine goals in six games on 37 shots and always rises to the occasion on the blue turf.

Alex Sanchez has shined brightly for Milwaukee so far this season. The Chicago native leads the Wave with 15 points from seven goals and a league-leading eight assists.

Ricardo Carvalho was Milwaukee's hero in their overtime victory against the Comets on Dec. 7. The 10-year MASL veteran scored the game-tying goal with 8 seconds left before scoring the game-winner in overtime.

The Wave are supported by goalkeeper William Banahene, who currently leads the MASL with five wins. Milwaukee is in good health with Stuart Grable (ankle), Qudus Lawal (hamstring) and Salvador Nunez (ankle) listed as probable.

The Comets are back home next Friday as they welcome the Empire Strykers to Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets for all home games are available at kccomets.com/tickets.

