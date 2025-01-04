Sockers Ready for Undefeated Chihuahua

January 4, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The San Diego Sockers (3-1-0, 8 points, 6th place), presented by Kaiser Permanente, challenge their nemesis and defending back-to-back champion Chihuahua Savage (5-0-0, 14, 1st place) on Sunday, January 5, 2024 at Frontwave Arena, 6:05pm kickoff. The clash between the last two MASL champions in the past four years is always one of the most highly anticipated regular-season games of the season. Chihuahua brings their explosive offensive attack to Frontwave Arena with a +40 goal differential. San Diego is on a three-game winning streak, with all coming at home by one goal.

KEY PLAYERS

San Diego Sockers:

Luiz Morales: Had his three-game goal streak snapped last week vs. Empire, but remains the team's leading scorer with 7 goals and 1 assist for 8 points.

Charlie Gonzalez: The talented midfielder is known for his skill, vision, and ability to make significant plays, making him one of the top midfielders in the MASL. He is second on the team with four points (1-3=4).

Christian Gutierrez: A veteran defender and key leader for the Sockers, Gutierrez is known for his strong defensive play and ability to contribute offensively. He will be key in stopping the Savage attack.

Chihuahua Savage:

Hugo Puentes: A prolific scorer and playmaker, he leads the team with 9 goals and 3 assists for 12 points.

Jorge Rios: Another key offensive weapon, he is second on the team with 11 points (5-6=11).

Diego Reynoso: Reynoso, who is 3-0-0, 3.07 GAA, is a formidable presence in goal and on the field.

STRATEGIES

San Diego Sockers:

Defensive Solidity: The Sockers will need to focus on maintaining a solid defensive structure to counter the attacking threats posed by the Savage. Pardo's leadership from the back will be crucial for the win.

Quick Transitions: Utilizing quick transitions from defense to attack can catch the Savage off guard. The pace and creativity of players like Costa, Morgan, and Morales will be key in executing this strategy. They will also need to find ways to break down Chihuahua's stingy defense and create chances for their talented attackers.

Chihuahua Savage:

High Press: The Savage are likely to employ a high-pressing game to disrupt the Sockers' build-up play and force turnovers in dangerous areas.

Control the Midfield: Dominating the midfield battle will be essential for the Savage. They will look for Rios and Bryan Macias' ability to control the game and distribute the ball effectively will be a focal point.

Well-Balanced Attack: The Savage are a well-balanced team that can attack in a variety of ways. They will likely look to use their speed and skill to create scoring chances on the counter-attack.

FORM

San Diego Sockers: The Sockers have a three-game winning streak after an opening night loss in Tacoma. San Diego is 3-0-0 at home with wins over Utica City, Tacoma, and Empire

Chihuahua Savage: The Savage have continued their dominant form beginning the season without a loss. On Friday, they destroyed Tacoma 21-8. Chihuahua looks to be the team to beat again this season for the Ron Newman Cup.

X-MAN NAMED MASL GOALKEEPER OF THE WEEK

Xavier Snaer-Williams earned MASL Goalkeeper of the Week honors with his 11 saves effort in a tight contest against the Empire Strykers. Holding the visitors to just three goals secured the win for the home team. It was his first start this season.

CERDA AND COSTA NAMED TO THE MASL ALL-STAR GAME ROSTER

Twenty-four players, including the Sockers Cesar Cerda and Gabriel Costa, were named to the MASL All-Star Game, which will be played in February in Utica, NY. Fans will vote for the next four players starting January 2. The Office of the Commissioner will select the final two players on January 13.

SOCKERS ALUMNI NIGHT

The Sockers will welcome back nearly 50 alumni for the annual Alumni Night on Sunday. Thirty-two alums will suit up for the annual halftime game. Alumni will enjoy a pregame and postgame mixer in the arena's Pala Casino Starlight Lounge and will also be available for autographs in the second half on the concourse.

THREE DOT NOTES...

The Sockers are hosting a San Diego Blood Bank Blood Drive from 10am-3:30pm on Sunday before the game...Snaer-Williams earned MASL GK of the Week honors for week 5...Bond, Gonzalez C, and Costa each have a GWG...Sebastian Mendez notched his first point as a Socker with an assist against Tacoma on 12/10...Former Sockers Emmanuel Aquirre, Gerardo Jurado, and Andy Reyes return to San Diego to face their old teammates...Travis Pittman, Eli Zamora, and Eddie Velez are the only rostered players not to suit up for a game...The crowd of 4,508 on 12/14/24 (home opener) was the largest ever to watch a sporting event at Frontwave Arena in its short history, including the USA vs Mexico soccer and the San Diego Clippers G League...The season-opening loss was the first since 1/29/21 at Kansas City...Sockers signed forward Omar Lahbiki to the team with a one-year contract on December 10 and he made his debut on 12/20 vs Tacoma...During the off-season. the Sockers acquired M Sebastian Mendez and F Luiz Morales from Texas...Returning to San Diego are F Taylor Bond (UCFC), M Travis Pittman (Free Agent), and D Ben Ramin (Milwaukee)...Other free agent signings include Spanish international M/F Keko Gontán and D Eli Zamora...Brandon Escoto is away from the team due to immigration issues...The Sockers 2 downed the visiting Empire Jets 7-4 on December 28

2023/24 TEAM REVIEW

SAN DIEGO SOCKERS:

2023/24 Season Review

The San Diego Sockers had a strong 2023/24 season, finishing with an impressive record of 18 wins, 5 losses, and 1 overtime loss, securing 52 points and clinching the Western Division regular-season title. This performance highlighted their dominance in the league, continuing their legacy as one of the most successful teams in indoor soccer history.

CHIHUAHUA SAVAGE:

The Savage ended the 2023-24 season with a record of 16 wins and 7 losses, with a 1-1 showing in overtime for 48 points. They finished second in the MASL's Western Conference and won the Ron Newman Cup for the second straight year.

SOCKERS LAST TIME OUT // vs EMPIRE, 4-3 WIN, DEC 28, 2024

Goalkeeper Xavier Snaer-Williams earned a win in his first start of the season and Charlie Gonzalez added a goal and an assist to pace the San Diego Sockers (3-1-0, 8) to a 4-3 victory over the Empire Strykers (2-3-0, 6) before 3,435 at Frontwave Arena. San Diego is now 3-0 in its new home, each determined by a one-goal margin.

SAVAGE LAST TIME OUT // v TACOMA, 21-8 WIN, JAN 3, 2025

Erick Tovar and Hugo Puentes posted hat tricks for Chihuahua in a 21-8 win over Tacoma on Friday night. While Moises Gonzalez did the same for Tacoma. Tovar and Gonzalez each scored five goals for their respective teams.

SAN DIEGO SOCKERS

Head Coach: Phil Salvagio

Last Four: W W OTW L

Streak: W3

Home Record: 3-0-0

Leading Scorer: Morales, 7-1=8

Leading GK: Pardo, 2-1-0, 4.67

Goals Avg: For: 4.8 / Agst: 4.7

Goal Differential: +2

Expected Goals: 4.7

Power Play%: 50%

Penalty Kill %: 86%

Last Match: 12/28 vEMP, 4-3, W

CHIHUAHUA SAVAGE

Head Coach: Edgar Martinez

Last Four: W W W W

Streak: W5

Away Record: 1-0-0

Leading Scorer: Puentes, 9-3=12

Leading GK: Reynosa, 3-0-0, 3.07

Goals Avg: For: 12.4 / Agst: 4.6

Goal Differential: +40

Expected Goals: 8.6

Power Play%: 57%

Penalty Kill %: 100%

Last Match: 1/3 vTAC, 21-8, W

