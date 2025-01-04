Sidekicks Defeat Harrisburg Heat 7-6

January 4, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks hosted the Harrisburg Heat on Saturday in Allen for their first matchup of the season. Both teams entered the game eager to start 2025 on a positive note, with the Sidekicks aiming to rebound from back-to-back losses and the Heat still in search of their first win this season.

The Sidekicks struck first late into the first quarter with a goal by David Balyeat. Just two minutes later, Jamie Lovegrove capitalized on a powerplay, extending the lead to 2-0.

The Heat cut the deficit in half early in the second quarter with a goal from Joey Tavernese.

Shortly after, Bradlee Baladez found the back of the net to restore the Sidekicks two-goal advantage. However, the Heat quickly responded with a goal by Dominic Francis to keep the game within reach. Late in the quarter, Anthony Powell extended the Sidekicks lead, but the Heat answered yet again with a goal from Roshan Panton. At halftime, the Sidekicks held a slim 4-3 advantage.

Late in the third quarter, the Heat tied the game for the first time with a goal by Jake Dengler. However, two minutes later, David Balyeat responded, putting the Sidekicks back in front.

Three minutes into the fourth quarter, the Heat equalized again with a goal from Mike Da-Silva, making it 5-5. Four minutes later, Jamie Lovegrove scored his second powerplay goal of the game, giving Sidekicks the lead once more. At 12:45 mark, Oscar Romero added a crucial insurance goal, extending the Sidekicks lead to two. With less than 20 seconds remaining, Joey Tavernese scored for the heat, cutting the deficit to one. However, it was too late, and the Sidekicks secured a hard fought 7-6 victory.

Tomorrow's game against the St. Louis Ambush has been postponed due to flight cancellations caused by pending weather conditions. The Sidekicks next home game is on Saturday, January 11th against the Empire Strykers for Retro Night. Tickets are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets or by calling the office at 469-393-0160.

