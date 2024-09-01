Sunday's Mussels-Threshers Game Cancelled

September 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Sunday's game between the Mighty Mussels and Clearwater Threshers has been cancelled due to unplayable field conditions at Hammond Stadium, as deemed by umpires Chad Lagana and Kaden Tichenor.

The game will not be made up.

All tickets to Sunday's game can be exchanged for a ticket to a 2024 playoff game at Hammond Stadium, or refunded.

The Mussels will continue their playoff hunt during a six-game series at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland. Fort Myers must win three of the six games in order to clinch a playoff berth.

Coverage of Tuesday's series opener begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

