Tortugas and Cardinals Cancelled on Sunday

September 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla- The Daytona Tortugas and Palm Beach Cardinals were cancelled on Sunday afternoon due to rain currently falling and an unfavorable forecast for the afternoon.

As the game was the final regular season matchup between the two squads, the contest is officially cancelled and will not be made up. This is the third game (also July 13 at Ft. Myers and August 4 vs. Dunedin) for Daytona to be officially cancelled.

The Tortugas will travel home to begin their final homestand of the season on Monday night with the opener of a six-game series with the Bradenton Marauders. Tomorrow will be Union Night and we will welcome our one-millionth fan in Tortugas history. Gates will open at 5:30 with first pitch to follow at 6:35 p.m. Pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.tv/Bally Live with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin at 6:20 p.m.

