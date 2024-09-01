Daytona Tortugas Transaction September 1, 2024

September 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







Today (September 1) the Daytona Tortugas made the following transaction:

INF Luis Reyes transferred to ACL Reds

The active roster is now at 29 players. In addition, RHP Stephen Quigley has changed his uniform number to #8.

