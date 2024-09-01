Late Rain Cancels Sunday Game

September 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, FL - Sunday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels has been canceled due to rain and lightning in the area. Rain began during the national anthem and steadily continued, forcing the cancellation of a second game of this series. The Threshers took the final games of the series on Saturday, sweeping Fort Myers with 5-2 and 7-3 wins on Saturday night. They will travel back to Clearwater to begin their final series of 2024 on Tuesday, September Third.

The Threshers begin their final home series of the 2024 regular season against the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday, September 3...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

