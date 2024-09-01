On to Daytona: Marauders Downed 18-4 in Home Finale

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders closed out their 2024 home schedule with an 18-4 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park.

Bradenton plated two runs in the opening inning against Andrew Landry. Will Taylor singled and stole second before Landry retired the next two batters. Shalin Polanco then laced a triple in the left-centerfield gap to score Taylor and push Bradenton ahead 1-0. The next batter, Yordany De Los Santos, singled back up the middle to double the Marauders lead at 2-0.

Tampa plated the game's next eight runs beginning in the third. Josue Gonzalez doubled, and Owen Cobb singled to place two runners on against Khristian Curtis. After a walk to Roderick Arias loaded the bases, a sacrifice fly from Willy Montero cut the Bradenton lead to 2-1. In three innings, Curtis allowed just one earned run on two hits in a no-decision.

The Tarpons took their first and last lead of the day in a seven-run fourth against Tyler Kennedy (1-3). Kennedy walked the first two men before Parks Herber singled a man in to tie the game at two. The next batter, Joe Delossantos doubled down the left field line to push Tampa ahead 4-2. The next batter, Josue Gonalez, belted a two-run home run to left field against the new pitcher in Carlos Castillo. The final run scored on an RBI triple from Arias as Tampa carried a 7-2 lead into the bottom half of the frame.

After Alejandro Gomez (2-0) tossed two scoreless, Taylor slugged his second home run of the year, a solo-shot in the bottom of the fifth against Tanner Myatt to cut the deficit to 8-3.

The Tarpons scored the game's next nine runs with a three-run sixth, four-run seventh, another in the eighth and two in the ninth before the Marauders closed the game out with a run in the bottom of the ninth. Derek Berg reached on an error to start and scored two batters later on a double from Keiner Delgado.

Four different Marauders batters recorded multi-hit games with Taylor leading the charge with three. Yordany De Los Santos, Shalin Polanco, and Delgado each also finished with a pair of hits.

The Marauders begin a six-game road trip on Monday in Daytona Beach to close out the season against the Tortugas. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

