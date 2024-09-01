Blue Jays Close Home Schedule with a Victory over Lakeland

September 1, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Blue Jays sent the fans home happy one last time in 2024 by defeating Lakeland 4-3 in the home finale on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark.

With the victory, the Blue Jays improve to 30-29 in the second half and end the home schedule 31-35.

Both teams scored a first inning run, as the Flying Tigers struck first on Jose De La Cruz's RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Dunedin punched back, as Sean Keys brought in Nick Mitchell on an RBI ground out to tie the game.

Jays' starter Colby Holcombe finished his outing with back-to-back scoreless frames, striking out four in three innings of work.

Arjun Nimmala put the Blue Jays in front with two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning - his second home run of the week and 16th of the season with Dunedin.

The lead held steady at 3-1 thanks to scoreless innings from Colby Martin and Johnathan Todd out of Dunedin's bullpen.

In the sixth, the Flying Tigers got back on the board, as Archer Brookman looped a sacrifice fly to trim the lead to 3-2. In the eighth, Brookman delivered again, lining a game-tying RBI double off the left field wall to make it 3-3.

The Blue Jays responded in the bottom of the inning against Lakeland reliever Ronny Chalas. Mitchell opened the frame with a single, and Nimmala followed with a double, setting up runners on second and third for Keys.

With the infield drawn in, Keys sent a chopper of first baseman Garrett Pennington's mitt, allowing Mitchell to dash home for what stood to be the game's deciding run.

In the top of the ninth, Nate Garkow worked around a walk to slam the door on a victory for Dunedin.

The Blue Jays end the 2024 season in Tampa with a six-game series with the Tarpons. Game one is slated for 6:30 on Tuesday. Fans can listen to the Dunedin broadcast for free online, at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.