Sunday's Game Postponed, Double Header Tuesday

FARGO, ND - Sunday evening's game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a double header on Tuesday, August 11th beginning at 6:00 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. The Goldeyes will be the home team in game one, while the RedHawks will be the home team in the nightcap.

All the action for Tuesday's double header can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

