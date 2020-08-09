Dogs, Milkmen Split Twin Bill

Franklin, Wis. - Behind two RBI base hits from David Washington, the Milwaukee Milkmen secured a 3-2 win in Game One of Sunday's doubleheader. Joey Terdoslavich smacked a solo home run to key a two-run first inning for the Chicago Dogs, but the Milkmen rallied for three unanswered runs to take the opener, 3-2.

In Game Two, Chicago's offense came together in a 5-3 win. The game was called in the top of the seventh inning due to heavy rain in Milwaukee. Wes Helsabeck made his first start of the season for the Dogs, striking out five batters and holding Milwaukee to just two runs. Victor Roache and Tyler Ladendorf mashed home runs, with Ladendorf also tacking on a triple in the Chicago win, which snapped a three-game skid.

Game One

Winning Pitcher: RHP Anthony Bender

Losing Pitcher: LHP Luke Westphal

Save: RHP Peyton Gray

Star of the Game: LHP Luke Westphal. He was dealt the loss, but Westphal dazzled with a season-high 10 strikeouts. In the Wisconsin heat, the southpaw tossed 122 pitches.

Game Two

Winning Pitcher: LHP Wes Helsabeck

Losing Pitcher: RHP Taylor Ahearn

Save: N/A

Star of the Game: OF Tyler Ladendorf. Ladendorf mashed a mammoth home run, his eighth of the season, in the fourth inning, ripped a triple in the sixth and scored three runs in the Chicago win.

Next:

Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game One

Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois

When? Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? TBA vs. TBA

Broadcast: AABaseball.TV

Extra Bite: After the doubleheader, the season series between Chicago and Milwaukee stands at 8-7 in favor of the Milkmen, but the Dogs have scored more runs - 58 to 56.

