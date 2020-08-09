Milkmen Grill Dogs in Tightly Contested Pitching Duel

After a solid win last night the Milkmen were looking to snatch another win away from the Chicago Dogs.

Lefty David Holmberg started for the Milkmen tonight, taking on Eddie Butler of the Dogs. Holmberg battled his command, walking six batters in 4.2 innings pitched. He also gave up seven hits but limited the Dogs to just one run thanks to the help of eight punchouts.

It wasn't until the fifth inning the runs started to roll in. David Washington hit straight a laser out to center field that just barely missed the top of the fence, but dropped for a double to bring in Mason Davis. Adam Walker scored David Washington from a base hit single. That gave Milwaukee all the runs they would need to win the game.

After the starting backstop for the Dogs Garrett Hope got ejected from the game, Ryan Haug came into catch and also earned the Dogs' only RBI. Haug drew a bases-loaded walk off of Holmberg, which ended his night.

Eddie Butler of the Chicago Dogs kept the Milkmen at bay by pitching seven complete innings and only giving up six hits and two runs. But the Milkmen bullpen behind Holmberg was just a bit better. Jake Matthys, Karch Kowalczyk, Myles Smith, and Peyton Gray locked it up for the night, keeping the Chicago Dogs off the board for the rest of the evening.

Chicago Dogs left 16 men on base and only scored one run as the game ended at a final score of 2-1. That makes four wins a row for Milwaukee, who now sit at 17-14 on the season.

The Milkmen and Dogs face off for a doubleheader tomorrow. The first pitch in game one will be thrown at 1 p.m. and both games last seven innings. The second game will start 20 minutes after the final out of the first game.

